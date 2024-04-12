Transformers #7 packs in the cameos as Starscream and Soundwave go to war over who will lead the Decepticons

Skybound's Transformers starts a new arc this week with #7. It's another strong issue from one of our favorite ongoing comics, but it also marks a shake-up both in the status quo of the ongoing story and behind the scenes.

Before we get into the story details, let's quickly address the Autobot in the room... Transformers launched with fan favorite creator Daniel Warren Johnson on both writing and art duties. With #7, however, Johnson is stepping back to writing the series, with Jorge Corona taking over on art. There's been, as yet, no word on if this is a permanent change or simply for this arc. Whatever the case, it's immediately clear from #7 that fans need not worry about a shift in tone or a loss of quality: Corona's art for the new issue is superb.

It's also not a radically different interpretation of these characters or this world. It continues the focus on scale, motion, and the mixture of cartoony dynamics and technical detail that Johnson established in #1. In short: the book still looks great.

(Image credit: Skybound)

Spoilers for Transformers #7

To the story itself. We've reached a pause in the battle on Earth between the Autobots and Decepticons - one where both sides are licking their wounds and figuring out what comes next. The bulk of the issue sees an internal conflict between the Decepticons, with Starscream's leadership violently challenged by Soundwave. The two battle and, after a pretty severe thrashing, the wounded Starscream is hurled off a cliff, presumably to his doom. And so the Decepticons find themselves with a new and even more intimidating leader. Starscream was sadistic and chaotic, but Soundwave appears to be more methodical and thoughtful - and that could prove deadly for humanity.

Meanwhile, the Autobots are dwelling on the aftermath of the previous battle. Both Optimus Prime and Cliffjumper have been psychologically affected by the events of #6. Cliff is angry with himself for not killing Starscream when he had the chance, while Prime is consumed with guilt over Sparky's self-sacrifice. Rather than letting it stop him from taking action, however, he decides that the time has come to go on the offensive and take down the Decepticons once and for all.

(Image credit: Skybound)

There are a couple of other intriguing developments in #7, both towards the start of the issue.

We open the issue on Cybertron, with a new group of Autobots - Elita, Kup, Warpath, and Huffer - under fire from some mysterious Decepticon foes. We don't clearly see exactly who the attackers are, but the brief glimpses of their weaponry sure look like Combaticons - is that Brawl we can see on the right?

(Image credit: Skybound)

Another mystery - at least for me! - is the identity of the Transformer they are trying to rescue in this scene. One by one the Autobots fall until only Elita is left. She manages to get into the fortress only to find the ruins of a hulking, burnt out Transformer, but it's unclear which character this is and if they're at all salvageable.

Following that, we briefly catch up with what's going on with the human military. The U.S.S. Henry Harrisson is operating in the Pacific when they're turned around and despatched to Washington to "find some robots." It looks like all out war is about to break out and we don't much fancy the humans' chances.

(Image credit: Skybound)

Transformers #7 is a more than solid start to the new arc. There are hints at what's to come, a fight scene with real consequences (though we can't help but think Starscream will be back and itching for revenge against Soundwave), and some nice character moments for both Carly and Arcee. Hell, we even get an unexpected cameo from Ultra Magnus - albeit in flashback. Any worries that this excellent series might be about to lose its way have proven entirely unfounded.

Transformers #7 is out now from Skybound.

Find out more about Daniel Warren Johnson's plans for Transformers in our interview with the writer/artist.