Screw the lot of you, I'm going back to 1985 with this new Lego Back to the Future set

I've had it up to here with today's shenanigans, so I'm going to daydream about this new Lego Back to the Future set for a while.

Announced by surprise and available for pre-order for $27.99 / £22.99 at the Lego Store (not to mention Amazon) already, this model recreates the iconic DeLorean time machine from the first two movies. This new Lego Back to the Future set weighs in at just over 350 pieces, and like many of the best Lego sets, it comes with minifigures – both Marty and Doc, to be precise.

This new set continues Lego's trend of affordable, mid-size kits that are easier on the budget and won't take up so much room on the shelf. It matches Speed Champions models for size and price, too.



Ages: 9+

Pieces: 357

Minifigures: 2

Item number: 77256



Due to screech into stores at 88mph on January 1, 2026, the Lego Time Machine from Back to the Future is part of the Speed Champions range. That means it's a little smaller than the previous version of the vehicle. The latter is still available, of course, but is several times the price (it's $199.99 / £169.99 via Lego) and several hundred pieces bigger. I adore that model, don't get me wrong, but it's not exactly budget-friendly or a fit for those without lots of display space. By contrast, this alternative is a lot easier to justify at well under $30 / £20 and 357 pieces.

It's worth considering even if you have the older Back to the Future Time Machine, however. The DeLorean itself may steal the spotlight because you can present it as the original vehicle or the flying version, but you're also getting Doc and Marty in their outfits from the first film. This is in contrast to the older one where the pair are presented in their Back to the Future Part II costumes from 2015.

While this new Time Machine kit isn't nearly so detailed as the previous model, I do think it'll end up being much more popular. Much like the Lego Millennium Falcon compared to the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon, it's affordable, evocative, and small enough to be displayed on a shelf or desk without any trouble.

