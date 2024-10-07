Prime Day hasn't even started, but Lego Hogwarts just hit a record low price

I've always wanted to explore the UK's premier school for Witchcraft and Wizardry, but seeing as it's unfortunately fictional, I suppose this Lego Hogwarts set is the closest I'll get (short of camping out at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, anyway.) With that in mind, it's a stroke of luck that the kit is currently cheaper than ever… and Prime Day isn't even here yet.

You can currently grab Lego Hogwarts Castle & Grounds for a record low price ahead of the annual Prime Day sale – it's $135.99 at Amazon rather than $170. Seeing as the average price is closer to $153ish, that's what you could call 'magic' if you were in a corny sort of mood. Which I, of course, am not. So we'll put paid to that idea before things get out of hand.

Anyway, this is easily one of the best early Prime Day Lego deals I've seen so far, which bodes well for the sale considering how it isn't due to start until tomorrow.

Should you buy Lego Hogwarts Castle and Grounds?

(Image credit: Lego)

While there has been a bigger version of Harry Potter's school before now, and you can technically build your own version using individual sets, both of those options are incredibly expensive. Not to mention time-consuming. They'd take up a lot of real estate at home, too. With that in mind, this smaller, more affordable display piece is an excellent compromise. It's the sort of kit you can feasibly put together in an evening and still looks commanding on an shelf, but it won't overpower your other decor because it's not several feet tall.

That isn't to say Lego's skimped on the detail here, though. Besides capturing the castle's silhouette surprisingly well despite the vastly reduced brick count (I'd argue it captures the location better than the massive alternative, honestly), it packs in more locations than you might expect thanks to that display base. Turn it around and you'll find the likes of the Chamber of Secrets hidden beneath.

Although I'd always recommend going for the $400 Hogwarts set if you want the biggest and most impressive version of the school (just be warned that it's harder to find now that it's been retired), I'd still say that this dinkier recreation is a better fit for most people. Indeed, it's comfortably one of the best Lego sets for fans of the Wizarding World.

