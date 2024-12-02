Cyber Monday Lego deals will end at midnight - I've handpicked the 12 sales you shouldn't miss

This year's Cyber Monday Lego deals have seen prices come tumbling down like a Jenga tower when you pull out the bottom brick. That means we're knee-deep in discounts right now, so where should you start? If you ask me, I'd recommend focusing on a few kits in particular - either because they've hit a record low price or are hard to find most of the time.

As an example, it's been increasingly hard to track down the Lego Horizon Tallneck for anything close to MSRP, so the fact that it's currently $27 less at Amazon right now is notable. Similarly, one of my favorite Star Wars dioramas - the podrace - has been knocked down to $55.99 at Best Buy rather than $79.99 as part of today's Cyber Monday Lego deals.

That's just the top of the pile, of course; plenty more savings are available. The downside is that I don't know how long they're going to last. I've been covering both Cyber Monday and Lego for over five years now, and in my experience the discounts dry up or go our of stock as we near the end of the day. As a result, I wouldn't wait to see if the price drops any more; it's unlikely to. The early bird gets the Lego worm, in this case!

UK

My top picks

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle & Grounds | $169.99 $135.95 at Amazon

Save $34 - This is the set's record low price, and it's stayed in roughly that vicinity since Black Friday. However, that's why I'm a little nervous; I've known Cyber Monday deals to disappear, run out of stock, or jump back up in cost as the day wears on. With that in mind, I'd probably dive in sooner than later if you had your eye on this.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something iconic

✅ You can't display the massive version



Don't buy it if:

❌ You already own the big one



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $135.95

💲 Lego | $169.99



⭐ UK price: £149.99 £100 at Argos

Lego Horizon Tallneck | $89.99 $62.99 at Amazon

Save $27 - Even though it isn't a record low price, it's still a lot better than the batting average. It's been absurdly overpriced recently, presumably due to interest based on the Lego video game.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore the series

✅ You'd like a diorama



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a playset for your kids



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $114.73

💲 Lego | $169.99



⭐ UK price: Unavailable

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.95 at Amazon

Save $12 - That's a record low price on one of my favorite Mario kits from the past few years. For my money, this one's only beaten by The Mighty Bowser in terms of quality.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a desk buddy with attitude

✅ You're looking for the perfect gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather save your money for Mighty Bowser



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $47.95

💲 Lego | $59.99



⭐ UK price: £57.99 £38.99 at Very

Lego Marvel Dancing Groot | $44.99 $35.95 at Walmart

Save $9 - I've never seen this cheerful Guardian of the Galaxy for any less than it is now, which means it's one of the better Lego deals this Cyber Monday. I mean, just look at how happy he is. D'aww.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something characterful

✅ You're looking for a desk buddy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer the other Groot kits



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $35.95

💲 Lego | $44.99



⭐ UK price: £34.99 £31.99 at Smyths