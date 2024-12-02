Cyber Monday Lego deals will end at midnight - I've handpicked the 12 sales you shouldn't miss
The sale includes Lego Horizon, Technic, Harry Potter, and more
This year's Cyber Monday Lego deals have seen prices come tumbling down like a Jenga tower when you pull out the bottom brick. That means we're knee-deep in discounts right now, so where should you start? If you ask me, I'd recommend focusing on a few kits in particular - either because they've hit a record low price or are hard to find most of the time.
As an example, it's been increasingly hard to track down the Lego Horizon Tallneck for anything close to MSRP, so the fact that it's currently $27 less at Amazon right now is notable. Similarly, one of my favorite Star Wars dioramas - the podrace - has been knocked down to $55.99 at Best Buy rather than $79.99 as part of today's Cyber Monday Lego deals.
That's just the top of the pile, of course; plenty more savings are available. The downside is that I don't know how long they're going to last. I've been covering both Cyber Monday and Lego for over five years now, and in my experience the discounts dry up or go our of stock as we near the end of the day. As a result, I wouldn't wait to see if the price drops any more; it's unlikely to. The early bird gets the Lego worm, in this case!
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle & Grounds | $169.99 $135.95 at Amazon
Save $34 - This is the set's record low price, and it's stayed in roughly that vicinity since Black Friday. However, that's why I'm a little nervous; I've known Cyber Monday deals to disappear, run out of stock, or jump back up in cost as the day wears on. With that in mind, I'd probably dive in sooner than later if you had your eye on this.
Buy it if:
✅ You want something iconic
✅ You can't display the massive version
Don't buy it if:
❌ You already own the big one
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $135.95
💲 Lego | $169.99
⭐ UK price: £149.99 £100 at Argos
Lego Horizon Tallneck | $89.99 $62.99 at Amazon
Save $27 - Even though it isn't a record low price, it's still a lot better than the batting average. It's been absurdly overpriced recently, presumably due to interest based on the Lego video game.
Buy it if:
✅ You adore the series
✅ You'd like a diorama
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a playset for your kids
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $114.73
💲 Lego | $169.99
⭐ UK price: Unavailable
Lego Disney Stitch | $64.99 $51.95 at Amazon
Save $12 - I've never seen this adorable Lego version of Stitch for any less than it is here, and because it's so new, that makes it a bargain.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a cute ornament
✅ You want a present for a Disney fan
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like Stitch's outfit
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $51.95
💲 Lego | $64.99
⭐ UK price: £59.99 £42.99 at Very
Lego Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama | $79.99 $55.99 at Best Buy
Save $24 - This is a best-ever price for one of my favorite Star Wars dioramas, and it's another kit that's had the same discount since Black Friday. With that in mind, I'd recommend grabbing it before the deal ends.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a dynamic display piece
✅ You're a fan of the prequels
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're buying for kids
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $79.95
💲 Lego | $79.99
⭐ UK price: £69.99 £49.50 at Amazon (with coupon)
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.95 at Amazon
Save $12 - That's a record low price on one of my favorite Mario kits from the past few years. For my money, this one's only beaten by The Mighty Bowser in terms of quality.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a desk buddy with attitude
✅ You're looking for the perfect gift
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather save your money for Mighty Bowser
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $47.95
💲 Lego | $59.99
⭐ UK price: £57.99 £38.99 at Very
Lego Marvel Dancing Groot | $44.99 $35.95 at Walmart
Save $9 - I've never seen this cheerful Guardian of the Galaxy for any less than it is now, which means it's one of the better Lego deals this Cyber Monday. I mean, just look at how happy he is. D'aww.
Buy it if:
✅ You want something characterful
✅ You're looking for a desk buddy
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer the other Groot kits
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $35.95
💲 Lego | $44.99
⭐ UK price: £34.99 £31.99 at Smyths
Lego Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut | $74.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Save $19 - The early movies have always been my favorite part of the Harry Potter saga, and Hagrid is amongst my favorite Wizarding World characters. Put those together for this set based on Sorcerer's/Philosopher's Stone and you have a tempting deal... especially because this has only ever been four cents less.
Buy it if:
✅ You like the early films
✅ You're buying for adults or kids
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer the later movies
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $74.99
💲 Lego | $74.99
⭐ UK price: £64.99 £47.99 at Amazon
Lego Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance | $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - This is just 5 cents away from being the Technic kit's lowest ever price, so if you're fascinated by space or NASA technology, you're all set.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoy more complex models
✅ You're a fan of space travel/NASA
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't have much display space
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $79.99
💲 Lego | $99.99
⭐ UK price: £84.99 £63.99 at Very
Lego Star Wars Tantive IV | $79.99 $63.99 at Best Buy
Save $15 - This kit is just 5 cents away from a record low price, so I'd say to move fast before it continues that climb.
Buy it if:
✅ You don't have much display space
✅ You have a collection of midi-ships
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather something bigger
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $63.99
💲 Lego | $79.99
⭐ UK price: £69.99 £55.99 at Disney Store
Lego Star Wars Droideka | $64.99 $51.95 at Walmart
Save $7 - Want to save as much as possible on the Destroyer Droid? No problem. This is the cheapest the kit has ever been.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a prequels fan
✅ You want a display piece
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're buying for kids
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $51.95
💲 Lego | $64.99
⭐ UK price: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon
Lego Harry Potter Dobby The House Elf | $34.99 $27.95 at Walmart
Save $7 - Master has given Dobby... a lowest ever price! I've never seen the kit for any less than it is now.
Buy it if:
✅ You'd like an easy present
✅ You want the best possible deal
Don't buy it if:
❌ Those dead eyes creep you out
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $27.95
💲 Lego | $34.99
⭐ UK price: £24.99 £17.99 at Amazon
Lego Icons Corvette | $149.99 $104.99 at Best Buy
Save $24 - I'm not usually a car person, but I've always got time for this gorgeous kit. I don't think it's ever been cheaper, and it's very difficult to find elsewhere.
Buy it if:
✅ You have a soft spot for classic cards
✅ You missed the set previously
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't have lots of display space
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $149.99
💲 Amazon | $171.99
⭐ UK price: £124.99 £119.99 at Amazon
Live updates
You're a (Lego) spy, and a traitor
I wasn't expecting to fall so in love with Lego Boarding the Tantive IV, but it's won me over. Recreating that moment from the opening of A New Hope where Vader and co blast their way aboard Leia's totally legit diplomatic mission ship, it has a neat 'exploded' door effect and a blear brick so the Dark Lord of the Sith can Force 'choke' the captain in mid-air. It's a cheap but highly effective diorama, so seeing it dip to a record low price makes this an easy recommendation.
Lego Boarding the Tantive IV |
$54.99 $43.95 at Amazon
Forbidden West
Here's another discount that isn't a record low, but is an excellent Cyber Monday Lego deal. That's because the Horizon Tallneck is tricky to track down these days due to being a retired product, and price-matching tells me that its average cost has gone way above MSRP recently (presumably due to the Lego video game). With that in mind, I can't find a reason not to rave about this respectable saving.
Lego Horizon Tallneck |
$89.99 $62.99 at Amazon
CHOMP CHOMP
I've talked about this discount before, and I'll happily tout it again until it's gone. You see, I adore this kit. It's so full of character, and is the perfect display piece for fans of Super Mario - it's fun but not overly difficult to build, makes a statement but doesn't dominate a space, and it has hidden secrets. Mwah, chef's kiss.
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant |
$59.99 $47.95 at Amazon
Holy lowest-ever-price, Batman!
This bricky take on The Batman's bike is a rare find these days, and it doesn't seem widely available anymore. As such, seeing it hit a record low price here via Walmart is quite eye-catching. If this seems like your speed, don't hesitate - I sincerely doubt you'd find a better offer, particularly now that it's harder to track down than the Bat himself.
Lego Technic The Batman Batcycle |
$45 $29.98 at Walmart
Avengers, ASSEMBLE!
I can feel that stirring Avengers theme tune coming on, because this kit - based on the first movie - has hit its lowest price for 2024's Cyber Monday Lego deals. Because it's a cheaper, smaller kit already, it's the perfect stocking filler either for yourself or a loved one that adores Marvel.
Lego Marvel The Avengers vs. The Leviathan |
$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Roll for initiative
This is another small discount in the grand scheme of things, but it's actually the lowest price we've seen for the product in question. And if you're a fan of all things DnD, you'll want to see it.
Yes, you can pick up a box of six Dungeons & Dragons minifigs for 16% less at Amazon in honor of Cyber Monday Lego deals, and the range includes generic adventurers you can use/modify to represent your own characters alongside better-known characters like Tasha and Strahd von Zarovich. Perfect for fans or as a gift for the DnD player in your life, in other words.
Lego Dungeons & Dragons Minifigures |
$29.99 $25.16 at Amazon
Autobots, roll out!
A discount in disguise has appeared! You can currently grab Lego Bumblebee for his lowest ever price.
Yes, it's a small discount... but seriously, I don't think I've seen the kit get any kind of saving before. As such, this reduction - which knocks 7% off the sticker price at Amazon - is well worth a look, particularly if the latest movie has reignited your interest in the Transformers.
And yes, this thing does actually transform.
Lego Transformers Bumblebee |
$89.99 $83.99 at Amazon
Perfectly balanced, as all things should be
With a snap of your fingers... well, you couldn't actually snap anything (other than a few hours of building) with this gauntlet replica, but it looks darn cool. Featuring all of the Infinity Stones on Thanos' fetching glove, it's an awesome display piece that has only ever been a few cents cheaper.
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet |
$79.99 $45 at Amazon
The discount is strong with this one...
Cue the Imperial March, because I'm pretty sure Lego Darth Vader's Helmet has never been cheaper. From my research, it'd appear that we've not gone much below $55.99 before now. As such, a reduction to $48.98 via Walmart is excellent going. This kit is also an older one that I think is due to retire in the not so distant future, so now may be your best chance to get it for less.
Lego Star Wars Darth Vader's Helmet |
$79.99 $48.98 at Walmart
Tips and tricks to make the most of Cyber Monday Lego deals
Want to know how to make the most of Cyber Monday? I may be able to help with that. I started at GamesRadar+ in 2018 and have covered the event (and Lego, for that matter) on the site ever since. That means I've built up some must-dos along with a few must-nots, chief of which is:
🕐 If you see a good deal, don't wait
This is probably the best advice I can give on Cyber Monday. In my experience, discounts tend to evaporate, drop out of stock, or go back to full price as we draw closer to the end of the day. With that in mind, I wouldn't recommend waiting to see if the cost drops even more. If it hasn't already, it's unlikely to do so.
🏪 Check multiple retailers
Has the kit you're looking for gone back up in price all of a sudden? Don't panic - instead, quickly check in with a rival retailer like Walmart or Best Buy. I know it sounds obvious, but plenty of stores have held onto Black Friday pricing even if sites such as Amazon haven't. I've seen this a couple of times already today, so it pays to look.
💰 Make sure you check price comparison software
This is especially important over sales periods. Retailers are very cheeky at times with what they claim is a discount, so checking a site like CamelCamelCamel will tell you a product's price history at Amazon. That allows you to verify whether this is indeed a good deal... or if the kit usually costs that much anyway.
And that's it for now! Stick with these suggestions and you shouldn't go far wrong as we enter the final hours of the Cyber Monday Lego deals. Good luck, and I've got my fingers crossed that you find the set you're looking for!
Welcome to the party, pal
Hey everyone, and welcome to the Cyber Monday sale! How are you finding it so far? It's been a busy one here at GamesRadar+ HQ thanks to the sheer volume of reductions that have been available, and that's why I'm breaking some of my favorites down here. But first, some tips and tricks to help you make the most of the event...