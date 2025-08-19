This Lego Animal Crossing set may be "solid and functional," but one thing took me by surprise

At 263 pieces, Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop is a straightforward Lego set without much in the way of frills. But despite a goodly chunk of that number being stuck in the caravan itself, the set is a charming entry point for anyone just getting into the Animal Crossing sets or a lovely addition to an ongoing collection.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

In the most recent Animal Crossing video game, New Horizons, Leif is a traveling character that stops by with plants for sale every so often. The Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop set brings this concept to life by adding a little garden plot and a traveling, well, caravan to the mix. (He kind of just shows up with a cart in the video game.) It's not the most detailed Lego set in the Animal Crossing line and won't win awards as one of the best Lego sets by any means, but it's a solid one for a midrange set.

Lego Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop (77054) features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $29.99 / £24.99 Ages 7+ Pieces 263 Time to build Less than 1hr Minifigures 2 Dimensions H: 3in (8cm) / L: 7.5in (19cm) / W: 2.5in (6cm) Item number 77054

Leif and Poppy minifigures

Solid expansion on Leif's game appearance

Fun and functional vehicle with caravan

As the name implies, the Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop Lego set prominently figures a minifigure of Leif as well as Poppy. In addition to the characters, there are a few gardening odds and ends like a water pump, seedling stall, and tools, but by far the biggest part of the entire set is a functional car and caravan. Similar to K.K. Slider's van from Lego K.K.'s Concert at the Plaza (77052), the latter folds out to serve as a mobile home for Leif. It's not a particularly complex set, but does beef things up from what might normally be associated with Leif from the latest Animal Crossing video game.

Lego Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop (77054) build

(Image credit: Future/Rollin Bishop)

Chunky trailer with many pieces

Easy to set up as a group

Small but impactful

While it features several distinct modular pieces, Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop is maybe the easiest Lego set I've built of its size from the Animal Crossing line. Arguably there are simpler sets due to size alone – the Lego Stargazing with Celeste (77053) set, for example – but the caravan itself as the chunkiest, most complex build makes for a straightforward process overall.

And the caravan is certainly the centerpiece of the build. Because it can open up with multiple hinges and even a proper door, there's some trickery built in to make it all fit together that means there's a little more involved in putting the caravan together. Even then, it's easy to do, just relatively complicated compared to the rest of the build.

Lego Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop (77054) design

(Image credit: Future/Rollin Bishop)

A standout vehicle that actually works

Thematically appropriate for a travelling merchant

Charming gardening vibe

Historically, I've disliked sets from the Lego Animal Crossing line that sink the vast majority of their bricks into a vehicle or overly large setpiece of some sort. The Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop Lego set avoids this pitfall by making the orange caravan itself both pleasing to the eye and surprisingly compact and complex at the same time.

The whole thing folds out to present a living and sleeping area for Leif, complete with cooking utensils, wall clock, and a little light on the outside. It's not exactly fancy, but it is – well, would be if Lego sets were representative of real life – rather functional, which entirely fits the vibe of Leif the character as a traveling salesman.

The various gardening accoutrements are all simplified but necessary, and the little truck is about as small as you can make it, but as a cohesive whole the entire design really works for me in a way that most Lego Animal Crossing sets don't quite nail. It feels natural, despite the fact that it's a swerve from the game's interpretation.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should you buy Lego Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop (77054)?

(Image credit: Future/Rollin Bishop)

Despite being a smaller set, Lego Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop impresses with its surprisingly intricate build. It's a good addition to any Animal Crossing collection that provides something a little different for your village.

Ratings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Criteria Notes Score Build experience Fun and packed with charming wee elements that aren't very fiddly. 4/5 Accessibility Some small elements are present, but it's otherwise a simple, straightforward build. 4/5 Instruction quality As with the rest of the Animal Crossing line, the instructions here are "fine" to "good" but not "incredible." 3/5 Extra features The size of the set means most of it is just… right there in front of you. 2/5

Buy it if...

✅ You want a mid-level set

Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop isn't the biggest set in the Lego Animal Crossing line, nor is it the smallest; it's right in the middle and works with basically everything else you could get.

✅ You like Leif

Want Leif? If so, you're going to want this set.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You don't enjoy Lego vehicles

The car and trailer are such a big part of Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop that if you don't particularly care for any Lego bits on wheels, this might not be the set for you.

How we tested Lego Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop (77054)

(Image credit: Future/Rollin Bishop)

Disclaimer This review was made using a set purchased by the reviewer.

This set was built over the course of a single session and took around 35 minutes to complete. With no distractions, it might have even taken a shorter amount of time. Additionally, the set was directly compared to other single sets in the same line as well as a whole as part of the line in total.

For more, check in on our guide to how we test products.

Hoping to build up your collection for less? Don't miss these Lego deals.