Lego Imperial Star Destroyer gets a rare discount, and it's almost never this cheap

It's so, so rare for the Lego Imperial Star Destroyer to get a discount; this is a kit that stubbornly sits at full price 99% of the time. But you know what? It was just slashed in price for builders in both the US and UK.

Anyone Stateside can grab the Lego Imperial Star Destroyer for $144.85 at Amazon rather than the full $160. Meanwhile, UK readers are able to get their mitts on it for £137.63 at Amazon, down from £150. Although I appreciate that this might not seem like much, the set typically doesn't venture far south of MSRP/RRP. That makes any saving noteworthy.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer | $159.99 $144.85 at Amazon

Save $15 - This kit is very rarely discounted, and according to price-matching software, it doesn't tend to go below an average cost of $159. That makes the saving more notable, even if it isn't a record low.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a display OR play set

✅ You have a midi-ship collection



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have the older, bigger Star Destroyer



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $179.99



UK price:

£149.99 £137.63 at Amazon Read more ▼

So, is it a worthwhile purchase? If you like display/play combo sets or have a budding Lego Star Wars ship collection, I'd certainly say so. While larger versions like the now-retired Ultimate Collector Series model are going to be more impressive on the whole, I appreciate how true to that iconic silhouette this model is, despite the smaller real estate. As per one of the best Lego sets, the Lego Millennium Falcon (75375), it doesn't feel boxy and squat even though it's been shrunken down.

This and the latter will look good together, too. While they're not the same scale, it's close enough to Lego's new 'midi' ship range (which includes the Lego Tantive IV) that they'll look rather fetching on the same shelf.

It's a great multi-functional kit as well. Yes, it'll look fantastic on display. However, it can also be opened up to reveal a little scene that's perfect for young Padawans to play with. The model itself isn't so large that it's difficult to manhandle, either.

I really like this broad appeal, because it doesn't bar anyone from having a fab time with one of the greatest toys around – no matter their age.

