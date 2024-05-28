Hey, listen, Lego Legend of Zelda is actually real

It turns out that Lego Legend of Zelda isn't so mythological after all.

Lego Great Deku Tree is a 2-in-1 kit that can be used to make either the woodland spirit from Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild. Both versions are surprisingly distinct, too; even though a lot of pieces must be reused, the two builds are unique enough to look like separate Lego Legend of Zelda sets. They're stuffed with more than a little fan-service, too.

I've dug into the details below, but here's the headline: the Lego Great Deku Tree is due to launch this September 1. Unlike many newly-announced kits, you can also pre-order the set already for $299.99 at the Lego store (or £259.99 at Lego if you're based in the UK).

Lego Great Deku Tree 2-in-1

(Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $299.99 / £259.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 2,500 Minifigures 4 Item number 77092 Release date September 1, 2024

This kit has been rumored for quite some time, and it's creating just as many waves as we thought it might. Lego's been clever here with that 2-in-one approach; it's appealing to fans both new and old without having to compromise for either.

Honestly, the thing that impresses me the most about this 2,500-piece set is how different it ends up looking depending on which version you choose. For starters, it's amazing how much the Great Deku Tree itself transforms thanks to a handful of cleverly-placed bricks and some more colorful leaves. Even though the overall shape remains the same, those extra touches transform the glum N64 iteration into the more vibrant Switch equivalent.

In addition, the environment itself feels as if it's come from another box entirely. You've got the murky, swamp-like Kokiri Forest on one hand (complete with Deku Baba plants and Link's childhood home) and the brighter, ruin-strewn woodland from Breath of the Wild on the other.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

I'm taken aback by the number of alternate minifigures as well. Besides Tears of the Kingdom Zelda, you're able to build kid/adult Link from Ocarina of Time alongside the blue-topped version from Breath of the Wild. I initially suspected that these would use the same heads and employ different bodies/legs, but as it turns out, they're entirely separate minifigs. It's an unnecessary touch that's cool because it wasn't needed.

The same goes for all of the many Easter eggs scattered throughout. Alongside more obvious nods like Hestu and his maracas, you can find the likes of a time-telling Sheikah Stone, a golden Skulltula, tiny Koroks, and a cooking station for Link to use if you look closely enough.

I suspect there will be a lot of demand for this one when it launches this September 1, so it may be wise to get your pre-order in now.

