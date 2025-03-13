Get 25% off the most adorable Lilo & Stitch merch from Lego and Loungefly

If the newly released Lilo and Stitch trailer has you feeling a whole new wave of affection for Experiment 626, you’re in luck. There’s plenty of ways to invite this little blue mischief-maker into your life and thankfully none of them are quite as destructive as the real thing.



We’re always keeping an eye out for the best Disney gifts and as a result, we’ve managed to spot some darling Disney goodies featuring Stitch that just so happen to also have sweet discounts on them. Some of our favorites come from brands like Lego and Loungefly and wouldn’t you know it, they’ve pulled through again this time.



For example, right now you can get the Lego Disney Stitch with Ice Cream Cone set for $48.90 at Walmart. That’s a whole $16 down from its usual price of $64.99. That’s not all though. Check out below for more great Lilo & Stitch merch deals.

Lego Disney Stitch with Ice Cream Cone | $64.99 $48.90 at Walmart

Save $16 - This is a mere dollar off the lowest ever price we’ve seen on this Lego Stitch set. With 730 pieces, this is a very manageable set that produces an adorable display figure of Stitch having a summertime treat. Buy it if:

✅ You enjoy building Lego

✅ You want something you can display Don't buy it if:

❌ You’re not into building Lego

❌ You need something suitable for a kid under 9 ⭐ UK price: $59.99 $41.99 at Smyths Toys

Loungefly Disney Springtime Stitch Mini Backpack | $80.00 $75.00 at Amazon

Save $5 - This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this adorable backpack. It saw a peak in price at almost $108 last summer but thankfully it’s dropped down to something far kinder on your bank account. Buy it if:

✅ You’re a Loungefly collector

✅ You find frogs cute

✅ You want a bag to go with your Spring/Summer wardrobe Don't buy it if:

❌ You need a larger backpack

❌ You prefer to wear dark colors ⭐ UK price: £79.85 at Magic Madhouse

Loungefly Disney Springtime Stitch Zip Around Wallet | $40.00 $30.00 at Amazon

Save $10 - Thanks to a 25% discount, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this super cute floral Stitch wallet. Perfect to coordinate with your Loungefly backpack or buying instead of the backpack as a more budget-friendly compromise. Buy it if:

✅ You want a roomy wallet

✅ You’re a fan of Loungefly products

✅ You want something cheaper than a bag Don't buy it if:

❌ You’d prefer a smaller wallet

❌ You don’t want a wallet made of vegan leather ⭐ UK price: $45.66 £36.20 at Amazon

Should you buy Disney Lego or Loungefly Disney bags?

(Image credit: Lego)

Both Lego and Loungefly are brands that frequently collaborate with Disney, coming out with licensed merch for films and shows across the Disney canon. Crucially though, these releases aren’t just great because of the characters that feature on them; they’re all super quality and reliably worth popping in your basket.



For example, the best Star Wars Lego sets are some of the most fun and creative toys a fan of the series can get their hands on. Building a Lego set can take you anywhere between 1-20 hours depending on the scale and complexity but instructions will carefully take you through the entire process so you don’t need to be an experienced builder to make something beautiful.



Meanwhile, those who are less into the process of building their own merch can enjoy Loungefly’s range of charming, quirky bags. Each one is faux leather with eye-catching applique and embroidered details that really make it feel like your favorite character is coming to life on your back. They’re not just pretty but also practical thanks to features like handy zipper pockets, adjustable back straps, and an additional carry handle.

