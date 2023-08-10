The Marvels flies onto the cover of Total Film magazine

Higher. Further. Faster. And now, together. Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon blast their way onto the cover of Total Film magazine as we celebrate the upcoming release of The Marvels. And for subscribers, the cover's a little different – a fleet of Flerken is heading your way!

The issue – which also comes with a free 48-page photo supplement looking behind the scenes at Warner Bros. Studios' 100-year history – goes on sale on Thursday, August 17

In the cover feature, Total Film speaks to The Marvels' director Nia DaCosta, composer Laura Karpman, executive producer Mary Livanos, and cat wrangler Jo Vaughan about delivering a film that acts as a sequel to Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision. We get the lowdown on the making of The Marvels, as well as new info on Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan’s formidable new foe, their unexpected power-swapping, and the legion of Flerken set to make their appearance.

The Marvels promises to be another epic superhero team-up, with Teyonah Parris, who plays Rambeau, previously highlighting how exciting it is to see the MCU embrace having three lead women from diverse backgrounds. In Total Film, Livanos goes into more detail about the role each hero plays: she calls Carol the brawler, Monica the brains, and Kamala the wide-eyed ingénue "caught up in Captain Marvel-sized epic adventures, the likes of which she has never seen before."

Inside the new issue, Total Film digs into how The Marvels came together, how the sequel sets up future MCU adventures, and the challenges of keeping those cat actors from causing too much havoc. The Marvels reaches cinemas on November 10.

Keep your eye out on our website and socials for more exclusive The Marvels content from Total Film dropping over the next few days. Also in the new issue, you will find in-depth features on Poor Things with Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Challengers with Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, Cassandro with Gael García Bernal and Roger Ross Williams, and Blackberry with Matt Johnson and Glenn Howerton. Plus, we spoke to Shane Meadows, Rosamund Pike, and loads more. And of course, all the news, reviews, and regulars you would expect, plus a free 48-page photo supplement looking behind the scenes at Warner Bros. Studios' 100-year history.

Check out the covers in full below:

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel/Total Film)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel/Total Film)

