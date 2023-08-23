Closing out the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase was the reveal of Tormented Souls 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2021 cult classic from developer Dual Effect and publisher PQube.

Caroline Walker will have another harrowing location to investigate, swapping out the claustrophobic corridors of the Winterlake mansion for more adventures across more hallowed grounds.

Tormented Souls 2 will see Caroline Walker navigating creepy churches and chilling monasteries, fighting back against the nightmares that haunt these areas with makeshift weaponry and whatever light she can find. Set after the first game, it looks like we'll meet a more grizzled Walker here – no surprise, given the reality-shifting events she suffered through in Tormented Souls.

Wishlist Tormented Souls 2 on Steam now

If you didn't play the original game, it's best thought of as a love letter to some of the best survival horror games – leveraging a fixed-camera perspective and smart environmental puzzles to great effect, just like the first Alone in the Dark and Resident Evil installments. We're expecting Tormented Souls 2 to push the concept even further, offering a fresh twist on traditional horror conventions and wonderfully vivid environmental designs to keep us awake long into the night.

Tormented Souls 2 looks like a massive step up from its predecessor in terms of tone and visual fidelity, so we're keen to see more of it in action following its debut in the Future Games Show. Publisher PQube has confirmed that Tormented Souls 2 will launch in 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

