Top Gun: Maverick named the best-reviewed movie of 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is the best-reviewed movie of 2022, according to review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). The website ranked the top 30 titles released last year that had the highest scores as part of their 'Golden Tomatoes' awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh's dark comedy starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, came in second place, while multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once rounded out the top three. Other titles in the top 10 included Pixar's Turning Red, The Batman, and documentary Fire of Love.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, "the order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows."

Top Gun: Maverick has made nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office since it was released in May 2022 and the movie received rave reviews – Total Film gave the movie five stars and called it an "expertly crafted, thunderously enjoyable and surprisingly emotional blockbuster" in our review.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel to 1986's Top Gun sees Tom Cruise back as test pilot and flight instructor Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he sets out to train a group of young pilots, including the son of his late best friend. Cruise is joined by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell.

Top Gun: Maverick is now streaming on Paramount Plus. For more on the best releases of the past year, check out our picks of the other best movies of 2022.