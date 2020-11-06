Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 gets free Crash Bandicoot skater gear

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is crossing over with fellow '90s icon Crash Bandicoot for a new pack of Create-a-Skater items.

The new collab celebrating Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (both games are fine Activision products) adds 13 new Crash themed items to the game, including clothes and at least one deck. You can see the love for Crash, Coco, and the Quantum Masks in this quick video preview.

Get ready for a massive free update for #THPS 1+2 - All new Challenges, tuning Multiplayer playlists, replay Tours with individual skaters, and @CrashBandicoot themed gear for your Create-a-Skater! 🤘🛹 Available November 6 at 8am PST. pic.twitter.com/pjalXwo0J4November 5, 2020

Specifically, the video shows off a Coco T-shirt, a new board with some adventuresome Crash deck art, a hat with Crash and Coco patches, and a Lani-loli Quantum Mask T-shirt. If you picture your created skater as enjoying a rollicking round of spinning and jumping, consider this their new uniform.

If you're looking for even more customization options, you can pick up the new Birdman Pack. The $4.99 DLC pack unlocks 10 new skateboard decks from Hawk's own Birdhouse label as well as Powell-Peralta. All of the net proceeds from purchases for the pack will go toward The Skatepark Project, which is a nonprofit founded by Hawk to develop skateparks in underserved communities across the US. So by buying some virtual boards for your virtual skater, you can make the real-life sport more accessible for real-life people.

The new Create-a-Skater items arrive alongside a new update which adds more than 100 new challenges to the game and opens up new Solo Tours, vastly expanding your possibilities for racking up XP and Skill Points. We'll have to wait and see what comes next, but Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is going strong so far.