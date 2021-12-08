Tom Holland reveals his favorite Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man scenes

Tom Holland has revealed his favorite scenes from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies.

When asked by Jake Hamilton which scenes from the other movies he wishes he could have been in himself, Holland said of the Sam Raimi films starring Tobey Maguire: "I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes, and the rips on the mask? I really like that, because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get." That fight took place in the first movie, the aptly titled Spider-Man.

As for Garfield, Holland said: "I love the skateboarding sequence, actually. I know that's kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence. I thought it was really fun, I thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker's life was really interesting and really fun." Garfield's Peter practices his skateboard tricks in The Amazing Spider-Man, his first film as Spidey.

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will be a multiversal extravaganza, with Maguire and Garfield both rumored to be returning as their respective versions of the web-slinging hero in the movie. Though neither of them appeared in the second trailer – to the fans' shock – an alternate version of the clip might reveal where they have potentially been edited out, and there's a theory that Garfield's Spidey will be the one to save MJ from her fall.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases this December 17 in the US, and earlier on December 15 in the UK. Until then, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.