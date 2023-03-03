Tom Cruise is channeling Maverick in reported Mission: Impossible 8 stunt

Tom Cruise is busy filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two with director Christopher McQuarrie. From what we've seen of Part One in the trailer so far, there are some pretty impressive stunts on the way. However, a new report suggests things could be about to get even bigger in Mission: Impossible 8.

Per Variety (opens in new tab), Cruise and McQuarrie are channeling Top Gun after the action star was spotted filming on a US aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea. Cruise flew into the Italian port city of Bari on a helicopter before jetting off on what seems to be the USS George H.W. Bush, a supercarrier from the United States Navy.

This all sounds very familiar to fans of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, where Cruise plays fighter pilot Pete 'Mitchell' Maverick. With reports of a third Top Gun movie very much still up in the air (if you'll pardon the pun), this could be enough to tide us over while we wait for more news.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be coming to cinemas on July 14, 2023. Ahead of its release, Cruise shared an impressible behind-the-scenes look at a dangerous stunt involving a cliff and a motorcycle (opens in new tab).

The death-defying setup sees Cruise ride his bike off a cliff, jump off it, and then parachute down. "This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," Cruise says. "It'll be a motorcycle jump off a clip into a base jump. I've wanted to do it since I was a little kid."

