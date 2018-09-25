Today's Destiny 2 update added an easy way to get your third Seed of Light

When players first cleared Last Wish, the new raid in Destiny 2's Forsaken expansion, Bungie teased a slew of content and secrets unlocked by the death of its final boss, Riven. In a surprisingly sizable update released earlier today, a big batch of secrets was added to the Dreaming City, including a new three-player dungeon called the Shattered Throne, the return of Awoken queen Mara Sov, and an easy way to claim a third Seed of Light and unlock your final new super.

The first and second Seeds of Light can be obtained via Forsaken's story and the second tier of the Blind Well public event, and players previously learned that you could obtain a third Seed of Light by defeating the first boss in Last Wish, Kalli, the Corrupted. At the time, Bungie community manager dmg04 assured players that their final Forsaken subclass would not be locked behind the raid, and that even lower-level players would eventually be able to unlock all three subclasses. He wasn't kidding: you can now get your third Seed of Light by completing the same-old "Gateway Between Worlds" bounty offered by Petra Venj in the Dreaming City.

The bounty functions as it always has: pick up the bounty, complete several waves of Blind Well to finish it off, and take the offering to the Oracle in the Dreaming City. However, when you present the offering this week, you'll open a portal to the Queen's Court. Inside you'll find Mara Sov, queen of the Awoken and a key character in the arc of the Dreaming City. Speak to her and she'll reward you with a chest. Inside you'll find the bounty's normal loot plus a Seed of Light. There's no guarantee the Queen's Court will be accessible via next week's oracle offering, so be sure to knock it out this week just to be safe.