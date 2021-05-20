TMNT: Last Ronin #3 turns up the heat on Michaelangelo

The long-awaited TMNT: Last Ronin #3 returns to the turtle saga with a new vantage point: the series' villain, Oroku Hiroto of the Foot Clan.

In a preview for May 26's TMNT: Last Ronin #3, Oruko Hiroto's path to becoming master of the Foot Clan is explored, as is his modern-day tyranny over New York City and his call for Michaelangelo's head after the events of TMNT: Last Ronin #1 and #2.

Take a look:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) TMNT: Last Ronin #3 preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Oroku Hirito is the grandson of TMNT arch-villain Shredder, and son of his daughter Karai. After she was put into a coma in events blamed on the Turtles by the Foot Clan, Hirito leads the family to ultimately take over NYC and kill Splinter and three of the four Turtles. In recent issues, the surviving Michaelangelo, along with April O'Neil, have made some progress on fighting back but are no match for the Foot Clan army that inhabits the Big Apple.

But that may change, according to IDW's description of TMNT: Last Ronin #3.

"Unexpected allies from the past reveal a possible path to salvation," reads the TMNT: Last Ronin #3 description. "As the Foot Clan sweeps NYC for the rogue Ronin, a final desperate plan in the name of vengeance is made! Spanning decades, this issue's action and intrigue will set up the astounding final issues!"

April O'Neil's return was the shock ending to #1, so who else could it be? It appears to be Casey Jones, or someone taking his place, from the looks of the cover to TMNT: Last Ronin #3.

Here's the cover, as well as a variant by Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artist Freddie E. Williams II.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) TMNT: Last Ronin #3 preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The previous issue introduced Casey Marie Jones, a highly-skilled fighter and daughter to April O'Neil and Casey Jones. That could be the "unexpected allies," but you can't rule out her father. Although unseen in the book so far and kinda presumed dead, his return would certainly qualify as "unexpected".

TMNT: Last Ronin is written by Tom Waltz and Kevin Eastman (with Peter Laird co-writing the story concept). The serie is drawn by Eastman, Esau & Isaac Escorza, and Ben Bishop.

TMNT: Last Ronin #3 (of 5) goes on sale on May 26.

Keep track of this and all the other new TMNT comics coming soon.