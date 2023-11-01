Check out these awesome lenticular covers for Titans: Beast World #1

The year is almost done but Titans: Beast World is on the way and it's set to be one of DC's biggest events of 2023. Launching in November, the new limited series by writer Tom Taylor and artist Ivan Reis, sees the superteam plunged into their first ever headline crossover.

In the story, which spins out of Taylor and Nicola Scott's monthly Titans book, a new threat has arisen in the form of the Necrostar, an evil galactic starfish. To combat it Beast Boy is forced to take on the equally monstrous form of Starro, but when things go wrong the Titans must fight to save their comrade from being lost in this form forever.

DC are going all out with the covers for this one! Check out the three awesome lenticular covers by artist Ivan Reis, inker Danny Miki, and colorist Brad Anderson below.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

(Image credit: DC Comics)

(Image credit: DC Comics)

DC's official synopsis for the first issue reads:

"THE BIGGEST THREAT TO THE DC UNIVERSE IS…BEAST BOY?! CAN THE TITANS SAVE THE WORLD AND THEIR TEAMMATE? SUPERSTARS TOM TAYLOR AND IVAN REIS TEAM UP FOR AN UNPRECEDENTED TITANS CROSSOVER!

Clawing its way out of the pages of Titans comes an unprecedented threat to the DC Universe. Superman, Wonder Woman, Starfire - all are powerless to stop the Necrostar from ending all life on Earth. The only hero who can save the world is… Beast Boy?!

With Nightwing, Raven, Cyborg, and the Titans beside him, can Garfield Logan rise to battle an ancient evil? What will Amanda Waller do to take advantage of the situation as millions of people are changed into rampaging creatures? Can humanity survive all-powerful heroes and villains transformed into ferocious beasts? Friends will fall. Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become…Beast World."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics)

Aside from the lenticular covers, Titans: Beast World #1 also features several regular variants which you can see in the gallery above. From left to right these are by Ivan Reis, Stanley Artgerm, Bruno Redondo, and Björn Barends.

Titans: Beast World #1 is published by DC Comics on November 28. The story will continue on into a pair of one-shots, Titans: Beast World - Waller Rising and Titans: Beast World - Metropolis on December 5.

You can read up on the best Teen Titans stories of all time right here.