Those We Have Lost: 2009

JANUARY * February * March * April * May * June * July * August * September * October * November * December

3 January

Pat Hingle (84)

Actor, commissioner James Gordon in the Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher Batmans

6 January

John Scott Martin (83)

The King of Dalek operators

13 January

Patrick McGoohan (83)

The meverick genius who created and starred in The Prisoner

14 January

Ricardo Montalban (88)

Khaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan!

18 January

Bob May (69)

The man inside the robot suit in the Lost In Space TV series

21 January

Charles H Schneer (88)

The producer who collaborated with Ray Harryhausen on most of the stop-motion maestro's greatest films

25 January

Kim Manners (58)

Director and producer on The X-Files and Supernatural

27 January

John Updike (76)

Author of The Witches Of Eastwick

JANUARY * February * March * April * May * June * July * August * September * October * November * December