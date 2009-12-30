Those We Have Lost: 2009

JANUARY * February * March * April * May * June * July * August * September * October * November * December
3 January
Pat Hingle (84)
Actor, commissioner James Gordon in the Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher Batmans
6 January
John Scott Martin (83)
The King of Dalek operators
13 January
Patrick McGoohan (83)
The meverick genius who created and starred in The Prisoner
14 January
Ricardo Montalban (88)
Khaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan!
18 January
Bob May (69)
The man inside the robot suit in the Lost In Space TV series
21 January
Charles H Schneer (88)
The producer who collaborated with Ray Harryhausen on most of the stop-motion maestro's greatest films
25 January
Kim Manners (58)
Director and producer on The X-Files and Supernatural
27 January
John Updike (76)
Author of The Witches Of Eastwick
