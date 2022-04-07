Thor gets a new 'secret origin' in a new Avengers 1,000,000 BC title

Marvel has been building up a big twist in the parentage of the mighty Thor, with Jason Aaron's Avengers run steadily establishing that while Odin is definitely Thor's father, his mother may not be the Earth goddess Gaea as he has long believed, but rather the cosmic Phoenix Force. And in July, the story behind Thor's true parentage will be fully revealed in a new Avengers 1,000,000 BC title.

Few details of the new title have been revealed, but Marvel's teaser for the new series promises to tell the full story of Thor's "secret origin" as the son of the Phoenix Force, while also promising the reveal of more news about the 1,000,000 BC Avengers title to arrive on April 8.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The revelation that the Phoenix Force may be Thor's mother was first dropped in Avengers #42, during the 'Enter the Phoenix' arc in which the Phoenix Force hosted a tournament to find a new host.

Though Thor did not become the Phoenix host, the cosmic entity did share a moment with the God of Thunder in which she told him she is his mother - with Thor conflicted over the news.

Clues about the connection between Thor and the Phoenix have continued to surface in the title, with Thor and Echo (the current Phoenix host) recently combining their powers as Echo referred to Thor as the "son of the Thunderbird."

Interestingly enough, the original Phoenix Host of the 1,000,000 BC Avengers, known as Firehair, is also one of the world's earliest mutants, which means the connection between Thor and the Phoenix could even come into play in the upcoming AXE: Judgment Day event in which the Eternals go to war with mutantkind with the Avengers caught in the middle.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for more information as this story develops, and keep an eye out for Newsarama's full July 2022 solicitations coming later this month.