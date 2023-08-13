This survival game makes the apocalypse cosy, which is my hope for our own inevitable apocalypse

Once the planet is finally set on fire or a global pandemic wipes out most of humanity, it's easy to imagine the world will look like something from The Last of Us or Fallout 5. It doesn't have to be though, according to early access game I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival.

On first glance at the game's trailer and screenshots, if apocalypse wasn't included in its title I probably would never have realised this is set in a post-downfall-of-society scenario.

You play as the last man surviving on Earth, following the destruction of civilisation. You have a cushy and spacious camp set up on a skyscraper roof where you can grow vegetables, craft equipment, and do some fishing. At night, you'll need to protect your base against mutated animals, but these critters look downright adorable compared to Fallout's vicious Deathclaws.

For me, the stars of the game are the robot companions you can recruit. They're just small beans, here to help out with chores. They toddle around the camp with their short arms carrying things. You can put straw hats on them. I would start an apocalypse just to be able to hang out with these guys.

To stick with the lighthearted theme, the game's got a really vibrant colour palette - rich blues and greens, compared to dull greys and browns that come to mind when you think of other apocalyptic settings. There seems to be a hint of something darker though, as you can choose to explore submerged city ruins to find out what the last days of society were like.

You can also opt to ignore all that and stick to your rooftop camp instead, pottering about and tending to your garden, kicking back and strumming the days away on your guitar. When the apocalypse does come for us, I hope it'll be as bright and relaxing as it is in I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival.

