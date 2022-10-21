This satirical indie is basically a Dark Souls parody with an even more unfortunate hero

Game release schedules are rife with soulslikes nowadays, with every developer and their dog wanting to recreate FromSoftware's winning formula. While some stick very closely to the established design, others take the Dark Souls blueprint and use it to create something unique and inspired. New indie The Last Hero of Nostalgaia appears to be very much the latter.

Developed by Over the Moon, this action RPG takes a satirical stab at the soulslike formula. According to the game's Steam page (opens in new tab), "Nostalgaia, the world of videogames, is collapsing backwards into a mysterious pixelation, with every particle of fidelity bleeding away. Oblivion seemingly awaits even our most cherished gaming memories. But as the lighting dims and frames diminish, with the world on the brink of extinction, hope emerges to fight back."

That hope is you, a bunch of pixels shaped liked a stickman that the developer rather savagely describes as "the most hideous pixelated hero to ever spawn". Still, everyone loves an underdog, right? Well, not quite. It appears the game's narrator has taken a fierce dislike to you and will throw insults at you as you go about your business battling enemies and completing quests.

Saving our beloved pastime won't be easy either, as The Last Hero of Nostalgaia offers the same brutal Dark Souls-style combat we've come to know and love. There's an opponent who bears a not-so-subtle resemblance to Smough, one half of Dark Souls' legendary duo, and a gauntlet that looks straight out of Sen's Fortress. As well as the nods to FromSoftware's work, the game features full character customisation, including body type, nose width, and endowment options for your stickman. Additionally, there's a range of weapons and armour to suit your playstyle, and the option to join forces with a friend online.

You can check out The Last Hero of Nostalgaia's blend of humour and soulslike action in the trailer below. And if this indie tickles your fancy, you can pick it up for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One right now.

For more great indies to keep on your radar, take a look at our guide to new indie games 2022.