This potion shop management game is the dating sim you didn’t know you needed

Potionomics, a new indie game from Voracious Games, is out now and looks like it could be a winner, mixing a whole host of genres from deckbuilding, shop management as well as dating-sim into one handsome experience.

Potionomics (opens in new tab) looks like it's taking a lot of inspiration from popular management and dating-sims, but blending them together in a beautiful little package. The game, now available through Steam (opens in new tab), tasks you with success across multiple fronts, and you’ll have to make the most of all of them to get the best results.

This is the debut game from Voracious Games, and it looks like a lovely mix of Stardew Valley, Battle Chef Brigade, and a healthy dose of your favorite dating-sim. It’s a neat little pitch and it’s all tied together with beautiful visuals too. Check out the launch trailer for the title here:

Potionomics has you taking over your uncle’s potion shop, while also taking on his considerable debts. Your job is to turn the fortunes of the shop around. This is where the store management part of the game kicks in, as you make decisions about the business, and try to drag it into the green. Of course, you will be able to build and customize the shop to your aestehtic liking too.

You’ll mix ingredients to master your craft of potion-making and then sell your creations to various heroes and explorers. You’ll be doing your bargaining through a card game too, trying to maximize your profits out of each customer.

However, what is success without someone to share it with? Potionomics allows you to hit up relationships with some of the characters you meet along the way too. It's available now on PC, if you're looking for something fairly lovely to play at the moment.

Looking for other games to get cosy with others? Check out our list of the best dating sims.