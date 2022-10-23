This Overwatch 2 Lucio skin can be seen through walls by enemy players

Overwatch 2 fans have discovered that a particular Lucio skin is giving away their position to other players.

As spotted by u/FidgetSpinnetMan (opens in new tab) and upvoted thousands of times on the Overwatch subreddit, it looks as though the Snow Fox skin - which, introduced in 2018, is a legacy skin imported from the first game - gives off an icy visual effect that can be seen through walls by enemy players in Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab).

"BUG REPORT: I was playing a game and I noticed that the enemy Lucio was visible through the walls," they reported. "He used the Snow Fox skin and the weapon has smoke coming from it and it seems to be visible through the walls. Don't use this skin because it gives you a positional disadvantage at all times."

Although the skin is no longer available to buy, plenty of players use it, and while several have reported it on Reddit or posted videos about it on YouTube (opens in new tab) since the issue came to light during Overwatch 2's launch, at the time of writing the problem has still not been addressed. Commenters in the thread also note that other skins - such as Rein's hammer - similarly have issues that give away positions to other players (thanks, PCGN (opens in new tab)).

Did you know that Overwatch 2 seems to have a support problem (opens in new tab)? It's just a few weeks after launch, but the lack of support players seems to be worsening queue times.

"Overwatch 2 support players have it rough. As a Moira one-trick, I've never had it particularly easy in Overwatch 1, either – the support role is easily the most necessary and underappreciated component of competitive matches, and a single off round can draw the ire of five angry team members," wrote Alyssa in her feature, it sucks being an Overwatch 2 support player (opens in new tab).

"But Overwatch 2's support players feel the pain more than ever before, thanks in large part to the new 5v5 comp that removes tanks from the equation. While Blizzard has agreed that Overwatch 2 support heroes need some love (opens in new tab), you won't see a major change unless the company does something bold but unlikely: reinstate 6v6."

Blizzard has announced that, after taking some time off from Overwatch 2’s launch, Bastion and Torbjorn are ready to make their returns later this month (opens in new tab).

As confirmed by Overwatch Commercial Lead Jon Spector on Twitter, Bastion and Torbjorn are set to return to Overwatch 2 on October 25. They'll be joined by a returning Junkertown map which has just recently been taken out of the map pool due to a visual bug.