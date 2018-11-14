This Nintendo Switch bundle with Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu or Eevee and Just Dance 2019 will save you £60

If you still don't have a Nintendo Switch - you poor, poor soul - now is the time to invest. Get two of the best games on the system and the console itself for just £299.99, a saving of an impressive £63.44. It's technically a pre-order, but the bundle will ship on November 16, so you won't have to wait long at all. Each bundle comes with the Switch and Just Dance 2019, so you just have to choose between Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu, Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee, or Mario Kart Deluxe 8 as your second game.
Nintendo Switch console, Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee and Just Dance 2019 for £299.99 from Amazon
A total saving of £63.44, and the first time fans have been able to play a Pokemon RPG in HD on a home console.View Deal
Nintendo Switch console, Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Just Dance 2019 for £299.99 from Amazon
A saving of £63.44 on the console and the games, and one for those who prefer their Pokemon yellow and electric. View Deal
Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Just Dance 2019 for £299.99 from Amazon
Not interested in training monsters for battle? Don't worry, you can still save £60.44 on the console and Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Just Dance 2019 for under £300.View Deal
Our reviewer called Pokemon Let's Go "a superb surprise, a fully-fledged Pokemon RPG with interactivity that brings the series to life in a way that's never been done before," so it's one you're going to want to grab in time for those long train journey's back to mum's house for Christmas.
