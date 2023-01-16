This new Mario speedrun category is all about touching grass

Spend any amount of time on the internet, and you'll likely hear people telling one another to "touch grass," which, if you're unaware, basically means get off the internet and go outside. This insult has seemingly been levelled at YouTuber j0rts on many occasions, and as a result, the player is now on a mission to do just that and has enlisted the aid of Mario.

"People keep telling me to touch grass so that's exactly what I did...by seeing how fast you can touch grass in every Mario game," the YouTuber says. The player starts with Super Mario Bros on the NES, where it takes almost 2 minutes before they finally get their hands on the green stuff. Super Mario Bros 2 has touchable grass much earlier, at around 19 seconds into the game.

It's definitely worth giving the whole video a watch, but if you want just the highlights, then Super Mario Land 2 offers the speediest path to grass at just over 6 seconds, followed by Super Mario 3D World at around 18 seconds. At the other end of the scale is Super Mario Odyssey, where it takes around 3 minutes 34 seconds to touch grass, closely followed by Super Mario World 2 with 3 minutes 38 seconds. The Mario game that you'll have to play the longest is Super Mario Sunshine by quite a margin, as grass isn't touchable in the 2002 GameCube title until around 7 minutes 30 seconds, although this is largely down to the introductory cutscenes and tutorials.

You can see what other "mostly pointless things in video games" j0rts likes to do by checking out their YouTube channel (opens in new tab). And in case you were wondering, no, they've never actually worn a pair of jorts.

Get the most out of Nintendo's latest console with our pick of the best Switch games.