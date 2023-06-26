This new FPS has instantly earned a reputation as "the spiritual successor to F.E.A.R. we've always wanted," and it deserves it

It's been 18 years since F.E.A.R. blew us away with its slick shooting action, time manipulation mechanics, and extremely clever enemies. It really was a blast, and there's been little else quite like it since.

That is until now, and the launch of Trepang2, a brilliant-looking new hardcore, frenetic shooter that's heavy on the gore. In many ways, it's more like F.E.A.R. than its actual sequels. And in case you were wondering, that's 2, as in 'Trepang squared,' not as the name might suggest, a sequel.

Described by its developer Trepang Studios as "a spiritual successor to the fast-paced and over-the-top first-person shooters of the mid-2000s," Trepang2 puts you in the boots of an amnesia-ridden soldier. Fortunately, you haven't forgotten how to fight, and you'll fend off enemies with a mix of guns and superpowers as you make your way through a heavily guarded black site.

"Master your superhuman strength and speed to knock waves of heavily armed mercenaries into next week," says the game's Steam page. "Slow down time to dodge rapid-fire bullets and use cloaking to become invisible and snap your enemies' necks when they least expect it." And if you like to get up close and personal, you can also "punch, kick, slide and deliver hardcore combos that reduce your foes to dust."

Trepang2 has just launched on PC, and has been going down a storm on Steam. At the time of writing, it's sitting pretty with an "overwhelmingly positive" rating of 95%.

"The spiritual successor to F.E.A.R we've always wanted!" says one reviewer on Steam. Another describes it as "An exceptionally well-crafted FPS that feels like it fell out of the early 2000s." A third writes: "The most fun I've had playing a game since Doom Eternal came out. If you played FEAR and Soldier of Fortune back in the day, you absolutely need to play this."

It's available to purchase on Steam right now for $29.99/£24.99, and if you like to try before you buy, there's a demo available. Also, those that prefer to play on console can get in on Trepang2's over-the-top action later in 2023.

See what else you should set your sights on with our guide to new games 2023.