This MMO turned into an MMO by accident

Wayfinder, the upcoming online action-RPG from developer Airship Syndicate, offers a colourful, character-driven adventure in an evolving world that puts interaction between players at its core. It's shaping up to be a very promising MMO, but it turns out the studio didn't have a massively multiplayer online experience in mind when it set about making the game.

In an interview featured in PLAY magazine, company president Ryan Stefanelli recalls how the game's MMO status surprised those creating it. "It grew bigger and bigger, to the point where it was like, 'Hey, is this an MMO we're working on all of a sudden?' We definitely didn't pitch it that way."

CEO and creative director Joe Madureira explains that the game grew in terms of ambition and scope as the numbers working at Airship Syndicate swelled. "Early on, we were limited because of our team size - we were so small. We had limits that we're starting to push beyond now."

Wayfinder is a free-to-play title and was first unveiled during the Game Awards in December last year. It's set in Evenor, a world under threat from a force called the Gloom. You take control of Wayfinders, mighty warriors born of the Gloom and tasked with conquering it. To do this, you'll visit dungeon-like areas known as Lost Zones, where you and your buddies can battle enemies and gather resources for customising your loadout and crafting new gear.

Wayfinder's next closed beta takes place on May 24 on PS5, PS4, and PC. The game's expected to release in early access on these platforms in Summer 2023. A full launch is planned for "late 2023", and according to the game's official Twitter page, Xbox versions are also in the works.

The full interview features in PLAY #27, print and digital subscriptions to the magazine are available via Magazines Direct.