This limited edition Doom keyboard is sending me straight back to hell

Ducky has released their next limited edition partnership keyboard, the Ducky x Doom One 3 SF 65% and those fiery oranges are perfect for any longtime fans of the series. Keycaps are adorned with the Doomguy himself, with that classic demon slaughtering vignette printed across the entire deck of keys. What better way to celebrate your favorite first person shooter than by plastering it across your gaming keyboard.

The Ducky One 3 SF itself is a fully hot-swappable keyboard with multiple layers of padding around and within the PCB for super deep acoustics. The 65% design means you'll still have access to arrow and navigational keys, but maintain that super slimline form factor for larger mouse movements as well.

If you're as big a Doom fan as I am, you'll need to be fast to get your order in. This is a limited supply drop - and of course there's only 666 of these Doom keyboards to go around. US slayers can head to Mechanical Keyboards to grab theirs for $149 with free shipping, while UK fans can score theirs for £220 from Overclockers.

You can order your own Doom edition Ducky keyboard from Mechanical Keyboards right now. That $149 cost nets you the deck itself and a stock of Cherry MX switches with free shipping to boot. UK: £220 at Overclockers



The whole gang's here - you'll spot an Arachnotron crouched over the arrow and navigation keys, a Lost Soul is racing towards our hero in the top right, and a Dread Knight ready to pounce on the left. There's a whole gaggle of Imps, a sneaky Revenant hiding around the E and R keys, and a Prowler in mid-prowl around the Enter. I love all these guys, so it's safe to say I'm excited.

Side printed legends keep the tops of those PBT keys free for art, and while there are RGB LEDs under each cap I'd recommend using them carefully. A full color wave is going to completely drown that key art out, but throw in a rippling fire orange glow and suddenly you've got a particularly effective flicker of hellfire running underneath the deck. You can always keep it switched off if you don't want to make those gaps in between the keys more pronounced than they already are. The sides of the deck are plastered in red, with similarly styled kickstands on each side.

I'm also glad this design came to the Ducky One 3. I was particularly enamored with the feel and sound of this particular deck when I reviewed it a couple of years back. From the expert craftsmanship to the precise attention to detail, this is one deck I always hope will be featured in limited edition drops. I tested the full TKL version, but that same DNA still runs through this smaller build.

