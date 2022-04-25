This Kirby and the Forgotten Land Game Boy demake is insufferably cute

Kirby and the Forgotten Land may be cute, but it turns out it's even more adorable when stripped down into a Game Boy demake.

The Game Boy Demakes Twitter account shared an impressive display of pixel art, showcasing a selection of mock screenshots including everyone's pink puffball from his latest game.

The pixelized fake Game Boy screens feature a fun little title screen, an introduction for Waddle Dee Town, Kirby serving up goodies to those in Waddle Dee Town, and another with Kirby in combat. It's all very familiar, especially if you've played the classic Kirby titles on the original Game Boy.

Explore the mysterious beast filled new world in this action packed platforming adventure! [2/2]| #カービィ | #星のカービィディスカバリー

There's even a few screens depicting everyone's favorite "Carby", where Kirby inhales a car to be able to control it. These eight shots do a lot to convince you that you're really looking at a new, official Kirby Game Boy title. We could use a new handheld Kirby's Dreamland, after all.

If you like what you're seeing, you can view all of these images on an actual Game Boy. You won't be able to play the game, but Game Boy Demakes has made the rom file available for you to view the artwork on your old handheld, if you happen to have one handy. You can see it for yourself in the snippet below.

If you wanted to see the Kirby and the Forgotten Land mockup on an actual Gameboy, you can get the .gb rom (and pocket file) here! - https://t.co/Ea0xgqJelk| #pixelart | #ドット絵 | #Gameboy | #Kirby

Looks like the next step now is completing the project...in our dreams. Still, a new pixel-tastic Kirby would excite plenty of fans. Here's hoping someday we get to revisit that time in the Kirby series. For now, feast your eyes upon this gorgeous fanart.

