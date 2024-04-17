This Hades-style Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles roguelike is finally breaking free from Apple Arcade jail for a Nintendo Switch launch in 3 months

Today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase may have been a letdown for Hollow Knight: Silksong hopefuls, but it was overall a pretty great show, and included the news that a Hades-like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles roguelike is coming to Switch as a timed console exclusive in July. This is a brilliant surprise, as it comes after almost a year of being locked away as an Apple Arcade exclusive.

Developed by Super Evil Megacorp, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate sees Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo on a quest to rescue their teacher, Splinter, after he's kidnapped by antagonist Shredder. Playing as one of the four turtles, all of whom have unique traits, you'll have to take on run after run of tough foes, collecting temporary power-ups along the way, as well as in-game currency to spend on permanent upgrades called artifacts.

While you can take on the roguelike solo, you're also able to fight through runs with up to three friends online for a full co-operative experience. According to the latest trailer, "your team of turtles can drop in and out whenever they want," so it sounds like it should work pretty smoothly.

The whole thing is oozing with Hades vibes, which is coincidental timing given that just yesterday, developer Supergiant Games announced that sign-ups are now open for Hades 2's technical test , which is going to go live soon ahead of its early access period. There's no confirmed start date yet for either of those things, though.

For now, it's just cool to see promising games like Splintered Fate escape the clutches of Apple Arcade, which, generally speaking, isn't exactly the most popular gaming platform in the world, despite having some desirable exclusives like Sonic Dream Team, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. Here's hoping that if its Switch release gives Splintered Fate a new lease of life, the developers of other Apple Arcade exclusives could consider similar moves.

Today's Indie World Showcase also announced that a Nintendo Switch demo for the Zelda and Ghibli-esque Europa is available now.