This Genshin Impact demake is the most incredible thing you'll see today

There's no doubt that Genshin Impact is a truly gorgeous game, but this stunning fan demake shows that even a 2D pixelized version of the fan-favorite game can still be beautiful.

Created by freelance pixel artist OhoDavi, this 20-second clip shows how Genshin may have looked on the Gameboy Advance, complete with HUD and gameplay elements. Check it out in the tweet below:

Genshin impact Jrpg fanart... Finaly, I finished it ... #genshinimpact #pixelart pic.twitter.com/VvSseGq6GSAugust 23, 2022 See more

The clip features Ningguang, Keqing, Aether, and Zhongli in Liyue taking on a formidable Ruin Hunter. As PCGN (opens in new tab) points out, look closely enough and you can also see support characters Xiao, Azhdaha, and OhoDavi - yes, the artist themselves - as well as a glimpse of Wangshu Inn in the background.

"This is just fanart, I can't make a game by myself with this technical quality," OhoDavi tweeted.

"Thank you so much everyone. Sorry I can't answer all the comments. For the first time in my life, my art is liked by so many people…"

As for how long it took to create such a detailed demake? Well, long. OhoDavi said they started drawing it a year ago, averaging around two hours per day.

Genshin Impact 3.0 has arrived and while the new characters (opens in new tab) are making quite the impact, some fans are more excited about a quiet fix to one of the game's most frustrating features (opens in new tab).

The new update includes a fix that "optimizes the experience of moving through complex terrain", so you can now dash across uneven ground using the movement abilities of characters like Ayaka, Sayu, Mona, Yelan, Fischl, and Yae Miko and not get stuck.

"The true buff we needed," declared one happy poster. "Rejoice, fellow Yelan mains! She no longer (so far) gets stuck on the slightest pixel protruding from the ground," said another.

