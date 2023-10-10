This fairytale JPRG has about 18 different art styles, from Octopath Traveller to classic anime to Stardew Valley

This gorgeous fairytale-inspired JRPG looks like a Magical Girl anime with Octopath Traveller gameplay, but it's definitely hiding something sinister.

Little Goody Two Shoes is an upcoming RPG with horror and dating sim elements and some of the best magical girl anime-inspired visuals I've ever seen in a game. As soon as I saw this one I couldn't help but think of my favorite shows in the genre, Cardcaptor Sakura and Sailor Moon. If the trailer below is anything to go by though, Little Goody Two Shoes is bound to have a spooky surprise or two up its sleeve.

Visuals aside, Little Goody Two Shoes also looks to have taken a leaf out of the likes of Octopath Traveller's book as well as games like Stardew Valley. In terms of gameplay, the narrative adventure game is set in a hand-painted fairytale world where players will need to balance main character Elise's social life and brave the dangers of the woods - including all the creepy stuff hidden in there.

What's interesting about this one is that it has 10 possible endings which are all determined by your actions and decisions in the game. As mentioned above, players will need to strengthen Elise's bonds with the villagers in the town of Kieferberg and make a living by playing minigames during the day. At night, players are then responsible for keeping Elise "fed, healthy, and sane" in the face of the deadly foes she encounters in the woods.

To add even more to the game, players will need to follow a limited day and night cycle and carefully manage Elise's needs "if she wants to stay alive and finish her tale." On the plus side, if you do manage to keep Elise alive for long enough you can set her up on a date with a range of eligible bachelorettes in the all-female cast. Little Goody Two Shoes is a real combination of genres and definitely one to try out if you're a fan of any of these features.

Little Goody Two Shoes is set to release as soon as the end of the month on October 31. You can try the game out now via its demo on Steam but it'll also be available on PS5 , Xbox Series X /S, and Nintendo Switch upon release.