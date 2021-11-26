This Disney Plus Black Friday offer gets you six months free when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon is running fantastic Black Friday Disney Plus deals right now. Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited today and you can get up to six months of Disney Plus for free. Separate monthly subscriptions for the two usually come in at $15.98/month, but it'll only cost you $7.99/month for the first six months in this instance. That means you can put some of those Black Friday airpod discounts to good use when you're not watching Hawkeye or the new Boba Fett show.

Sounds good, right? 75 million songs and access to the House of Mouse's library of animated classics and modern MCU series (among others) is hard to turn down, even at full price. Cheers, Black Friday Disney Plus deals.

Amazon Music Unlimited (with six months free Disney Plus)| $7.99/month at Amazon Amazon Music Unlimited (with six months free Disney Plus)| $7.99/month at Amazon

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get the full six months, while current and former subscribers can still get access to three months for free. Don't forget the music too: all the biggest hits, deep cuts, and latest releases in one place.



Amazon Music Unlimited may be unsung compared to some of its peers, but it's no less brilliant. Its music library dwarfs Spotify's, for example, and it's also Alexa compatible. So, yes, you can listen to all 10 minutes of All Too Well (Taylor's Version) while in the bath.

While this deal isn't available for current Disney Plus subscribers, there's surely plenty of people you know who are yet to sign up. Six months free is a big incentive, and you can watch on a few of your devices at the same time. Just be sure to cancel (if you wish) separately via both Amazon and Disney before the six-month period is over, otherwise you'll be charged the monthly subscription.

There's so much on Disney Plus, it would take up all of Black Friday just to list them all. All of Disney's classics, including Beauty and the Beast, Snow White, and Hercules, are here. As, too, is Star Wars' breakout hit, The Mandalorian. Throw in the likes of WandaVision and Loki and you've got yourself a fantastic all-round package to entertain all ages.

More of today's Disney Plus deals

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $79.99 at Disney Plus USA Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $79.99 at Disney Plus USA / £79.99 at Disney Plus UK

If you need an easy present for a loved one, family member, or friend that adores Disney, this is definitely worth a look. The card provides full access to everything on Disney Plus for a whole year, and you're essentially getting 10 months for the price of 12 with this offer. Finally, it can be digitally delivered to whoever you like at the time of your choosing. Just remember, it can only be redeemed by someone who does not have Disney Plus already.



Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus | $13.99 per month ($19.99p/m without Hulu ads) Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus | $13.99 per month ($19.99p/m without Hulu ads)

Those hunting down maximum value for money will be best served with this offer. Even though it's a little pricier up-front, you're getting three different services for the price of two thanks to this deal. More importantly, it's got something to suit everyone; there's the family-friendly escapades of Disney Plus, the mature dramas of Hulu, and the sports of ESPN. They all fill a niche, so this bundle provides a more well-rounded suite of content than other deals.



More of today's Black Friday deals

Be sure to check out the other headline discounts today. There are Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals (perfect for your new Disney Plus subscription, as each console has the Disney Plus app). There's also plenty of Black Friday gaming deals to dive in to.