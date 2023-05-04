This cozy adventure game about the healthcare system has such Night in the Woods vibes, and I can't wait to play it

By Hope Bellingham
published

Fall of Porcupine has finally got a release date!

Fall of Porcupine Finley the pigeon standing outside of a hospital
(Image credit: Critical Rabbit)

This slice-of-life indie game feels a lot like Night in the Wood, except you play as a pigeon doctor instead of a cat that drops out of college, and I can't wait to play it. 

Fall of Porcupine sits very proudly at the top of our seven upcoming cozy games that should be on your radar list, and as of May 4, we now have a release date for it. The upcoming indie sees players take on the role of resident doctor Finley, who goes about his day checking patients, diagnosing illnesses, and socializing with the locals inside and out of the hospital. Like Night in the Woods, though, Finely has secrets to uncover.

The similarities between Fall of Porcupine and Night in the Woods don't stop there. As you can see from the trailer below, both games have a charming 2D, cozy art style and will have players engaging in several mini-games. For Night in the Woods protagonist Mae Borowski, it was playing the bass guitar or committing crimes with her friends, as for Finley, it looks as though the pigeon will have his work cut out for him as he performs medical procedures on his patients. 

I've had my eye on this game for a long time now, and after playing its demo (which is still available on Steam (opens in new tab), by the way) last year, I've been desperate for the game to release fully this year. Speaking of which, Fall of Porcupine is set to release on June 15, 2023, and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC - so you'll be spoilt for choice as to which platform to experience Finley's story on. 

Looking for more hidden gems? Take a look at our upcoming indie games list. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  