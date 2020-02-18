These new Halo-inspired Nerf guns also give you in-game cosmetics in Halo Infinite

Nerf is making a line of Halo toys in time for this fall's Halo Infinite . The current lineup consists of three different toy guns that shoot the company's classic foam bullets. The line of toys was first revealed by GameSpot .

The marquee toy in the new lineup is probably the MA40 Blaster, which is not just a new gun coming to Halo Infinite, but it's also the biggest of the trio coming from Nerf. On top of that, buyers will also receive a code to use in the game to unlock the toy's color scheme for the same gun.

If you prefer something more compact, two more toys are coming via Nerf's Microshots line, which are often single-hand, smaller guns. In the case of the Halo Infinite toys, that includes the iconic Covenant firearm, the Needler, as well as a UNSC weapon called the - ahem - SPNKR. Each of these Microshots toys will come with two darts and fires one at a time, so if you need more bang for your buck, the MA40 is battery-operated and comes with ten darts. The smaller two items will retail for $10 while the biggest of the trio will sell for $50. All three will begin to hit major retailers on October 1.

It's not the first time Nerf has partnered with a popular video game franchise. Browse any Target or Walmart today and you're likely to find the company's line of Fortnite and Overwatch toys, including a water-shooting RPG from Epic's beloved battle royale.

As for Halo Infinite, we don't have a set launch date outside of this fall, but we know when it arrives, it will hit Xbox One and Xbox Series X together. In fact, all Xbox first-party games will be cross-gen for at least a year or two, which is reportedly a different tactic than what Sony has planned for PS5 .