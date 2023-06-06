The Zelda remake studio is working on a dragon racing game for Apple Arcade

Grezzo, the studio behind Zelda remakes including Ocarina of Time and 2019's Link's Awakening, has announced a dragon racing game for Apple Arcade.

As Apple Arcade describes, Jet Dragon is a mobile-exclusive online racing game where you "Helm your father's tower ship to build a team, raise dragons, and realize your destiny, facing fierce rivals as you aim for the top." It's unclear if there's any sort of co-op element, but you'll definitely be able to race competitively against other players online.

Judging from the brief teaser trailer, it looks like around six dragon racers line up on towering platforms at the start of the race before taking to the skies. We can see plenty of rings which you'll want to fly through to get a little speed boost while avoiding obstacles. Grezzo says the "intuitive" races involve keeping tabs on your stamina, as well as your foes, as you "strike with the tap of a button."

Both dragons and their riders will have their own unique abilities, and it sounds like finding the right pairing for your playing style will be key to your success. Grezzo says you'll be able to train and breed dragons aboard your tower ship, and racers will join your crew when you impress them in competition.

The stages in Jet Dragon will also have their own unique attributes, taking place at different times of day and featuring distinct weather conditions and geography - all of which you'll want to become familiar with if you mean to become dragon racing champion.

Grezzo is known for the aforementioned Zelda remakes as well as the fabulous 3DS remake of Luigi's Mansion, the 2021 Switch port of Miitopia, and the underappreciated 3DS RPG Ever Oasis. The studio was staffing up for a "stylish" medieval project back in 2021, but so far nothing's surfaced on that front.

Jet Dragon soars onto Apple Arcade on June 16.

