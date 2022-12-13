The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions finally fix five broken quests

The Witcher 3's new-gen versions fix a number of bugged quests, and CD Projekt has detailed them in full.

When the update goes live tomorrow, some age-old problems will be remedied, having been present in the RPG since it launched in 2015. There's a grand total of five notable quest fixes in The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, and arguably headlining the bunch is a fix for the Scavenger Hunt: Wolf School Gear quest.

This is a great quest to fix, because it's undoubtedly one of the more popular Witcher School gear sets. The new version of The Witcher 3 fixes an issue where players couldn't open the chest at the Signal Tower, effectively preventing them from ever finishing the entire treasure hunt.

Next, there's a fix for From Ofier's Distant Shores, where Geralt pays a visit to a travelling merchant from strange lands. Previously, an important diagram in a chest at a bandit's hideout would be forever missing, but now the new version of The Witcher 3 has finally fixed that.

The third quest to receive a fix is Hard Times, where Geralt wasn't previously able to talk to or hand a letter to the blacksmith. Swift as the Western Winds, a quest where Geralt tries his hand at horse racing, has also been fixed, so now Geralt will actually win the race when he beats his opponent fair and square.

Finally, Echoes of the Past has now been entirely fixed, so that when Geralt defeats a series of Foglets, he's able to talk to Yennefer (as she would want him to do, no doubt). The Witcher 3's new upgrade might boast flashy features like 60FPS and a photo mode, but it's a relief to know some old problems have finally been remedied.

