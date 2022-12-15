The Witcher 3 new-gen versions hide a bittersweet Henry Cavill tribute

By Hirun Cryer
The Witcher 3's new-gen ports feature a quiet tribute to actor Henry Cavill.

Earlier today, the Twitter user below noted that they'd found a dog in the new versions of The Witcher 3 called Kal. This, as confirmed by CD Projekt acting narrative director Philipp Weber, is, in fact, a tribute to Henry Cavill's dog, an American Akita called Kal.

Cavill has long been voicing his support for The Witcher series, even before he was recruited to play protagonist Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels a few years ago. Earlier this year, though, it was announced that Cavill would be exiting The Witcher series after season three, instead being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

Just earlier today, it was also announced Cavill wouldn't be returning to any future Superman movies at DC (of which there are several in active development at the studio), as many fans speculated he had departed The Witcher in favour of. This is what Weber's tweet above refers to, as many were pining for the British actor to return to playing Kal-El.

As for The Witcher 3, the PS5 and Xbox Series X ports of the game only just launched yesterday, on December 14. If you want to find Cavill's trusty mutt in the RPG, you'll have to finish the 40+ hour game, having attained one of the 'good' endings, according to the original tweet just above. The journey might be worth it if you're a big Cavill fan.

Meanwhile, development of The Witcher 4 quietly continues at developer CD Projekt, and Weber will be heading up the new game in a narrative role. 

