The Week In Sci-Fi

The season finale of True Blood and the rest of the week's SF and fantasy highlights

MONDAY 10 MAY

Join SFX and some top authors at Waterstone's Piccadilly for our big Summer Of SF Reading bash.

bash. The whole of Battlestar Galactica comes to Blu-ray, along with disappointing spin-off movie The Plan . Where The Wild Things Are is also out on DVD and Blu-ray.

comes to Blu-ray, along with disappointing spin-off movie . is also out on DVD and Blu-ray. CBBC's epic new sci-fi gameshow Mission: 2110 continues at 5.45pm. (It's also on on Tuesday and Wednesday.)

continues at 5.45pm. (It's also on on Tuesday and Wednesday.) FlashForward continues on Five at 9pm.

continues on Five at 9pm. Learn How To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse in Liverpool.

TUESDAY 11 MAY

Loads of SF TV tonight, with Stargate Universe on Sky 1 at 8pm, The Vampire Diaries on ITV2 at 9pm, Fringe on Sky1 at 10pm, and V on Syfy at 10pm.

WEDNESDAY 12 MAY

It's another Supernatural Wednesday on Living at 9pm.

Wednesday on Living at 9pm. Cory Doctorow’s For The Win goes FTW in bookshops.

goes FTW in bookshops. Clarke Award-winner China Miéville signs Kraken at Newcastle's Forbidden Planet .

THURSDAY 13 MAY

Legend Of The Seeker continues on Syfy at 8pm. It's followed at 10pm by a double bill of the woeful Painkiller Jane .

continues on Syfy at 8pm. It's followed at 10pm by a double bill of the woeful . Stephen Deas, MD Lachlan, John Meaney, Sarah Pinborough and Adam Roberts come to London's Forbidden Planet Megastore for a bit of signing.

FRIDAY 14 MAY

SEASON FINALE! The second season of True Blood wraps up at 10pm on FX, where the vampire vibe will continue with ace movie Let The Right One In . You should also tune your telly to Lost on Sky1 and Ashes To Ashes on BBC One. They're both on at 9pm.

The second season of wraps up at 10pm on FX, where the vampire vibe will continue with ace movie . You should also tune your telly to on Sky1 and on BBC One. They're both on at 9pm. Go Supernatural for three days at Asylum 4 in Birmingham.

SATURDAY 15 MAY

Forget that Andrew Lloyd Webber nonsense. It’s all about Doctor Who on BBC One at 6.25pm. You can also catch The Prisoner on ITV1 at 9pm.

SUNDAY 16 MAY

It's your sci-fi rest day. Use it wisely.

Got an event you’d like to see in SFX’s listings? Drop us a line at sfxevents@futurenet.co.uk .