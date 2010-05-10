The Week In Sci-Fi

The season finale of True Blood and the rest of the week's SF and fantasy highlights
MONDAY 10 MAY
- Join SFX and some top authors at Waterstone's Piccadilly for our big Summer Of SF Reading bash.
- The whole of Battlestar Galactica comes to Blu-ray, along with disappointing spin-off movie The Plan . Where The Wild Things Are is also out on DVD and Blu-ray.
- CBBC's epic new sci-fi gameshow Mission: 2110 continues at 5.45pm. (It's also on on Tuesday and Wednesday.)
- FlashForward continues on Five at 9pm.
- Learn How To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse in Liverpool.
TUESDAY 11 MAY
- Loads of SF TV tonight, with Stargate Universe on Sky 1 at 8pm, The Vampire Diaries on ITV2 at 9pm, Fringe on Sky1 at 10pm, and V on Syfy at 10pm.
WEDNESDAY 12 MAY
- It's another Supernatural Wednesday on Living at 9pm.
- Cory Doctorow’s For The Win goes FTW in bookshops.
- Clarke Award-winner China Miéville signs Kraken at Newcastle's Forbidden Planet .
THURSDAY 13 MAY
- Legend Of The Seeker continues on Syfy at 8pm. It's followed at 10pm by a double bill of the woeful Painkiller Jane .
- Stephen Deas, MD Lachlan, John Meaney, Sarah Pinborough and Adam Roberts come to London's Forbidden Planet Megastore for a bit of signing.
FRIDAY 14 MAY
- SEASON FINALE! The second season of True Blood wraps up at 10pm on FX, where the vampire vibe will continue with ace movie Let The Right One In . You should also tune your telly to Lost on Sky1 and Ashes To Ashes on BBC One. They're both on at 9pm.
- Go Supernatural for three days at Asylum 4 in Birmingham.
SATURDAY 15 MAY
- Forget that Andrew Lloyd Webber nonsense. It’s all about Doctor Who on BBC One at 6.25pm. You can also catch The Prisoner on ITV1 at 9pm.
SUNDAY 16 MAY
- It's your sci-fi rest day. Use it wisely.
