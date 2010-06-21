The Week In Sci-Fi

It's a week of finales, with season closers for V , Supernatural and, of course, Doctor Who ...

MONDAY 21 JUNE

Chuck spies hard again on Virgin 1 at 9pm.

TUESDAY 22 JUNE

SEASON FINALE! It’s last in the series of V on Syfy at 10pm.

WEDNESDAY 23 JUNE

SEASON FINALE! It's the end of the road for the fifth year of Supernatural , with two episodes on Living from 9pm.

THURSDAY 24 JUNE

Sorry to report that Painkiller Jane hasn't finished yet. It's on Syfy at 10pm.

FRIDAY 25 JUNE

Toby Hadoke brings his ace Moths Ate My Doctor Who Scarf to Bath.

SATURDAY 26 JUNE

SEASON FINALE! It's "The Big Bang", the last in the series of Doctor Who , on BBC One at 6.05pm (it's early to avoid clashing with a potential England World Cup match – assuming they get through, of course), closely followed by Confidential on BBC Three.

kicks off. There's two days of Federation fun at TrekFest II at the National Space Centre in Leicester.

SUNDAY 27 JUNE

Sundays are officially rubbish for sci-fi.

