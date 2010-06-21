The Week In Sci-Fi

It's a week of finales, with season closers for V , Supernatural and, of course, Doctor Who ...
MONDAY 21 JUNE
- Chuck spies hard again on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
- It’s the longest day of the year. It's all downhill from here...
TUESDAY 22 JUNE
- SEASON FINALE! It’s last in the series of V on Syfy at 10pm.
- The Vampire Diaries is on ITV2 at 9pm, with Smallville on E4 at 9pm.
WEDNESDAY 23 JUNE
- SEASON FINALE! It's the end of the road for the fifth year of Supernatural , with two episodes on Living from 9pm.
- A week-long Science On Film season gets underway at the BFI .
THURSDAY 24 JUNE
- Sorry to report that Painkiller Jane hasn't finished yet. It's on Syfy at 10pm.
- Justin Cronin’s The Passage arrives in bookshops, along with Jacqueline Carey’s Naamah’s Kiss follow-up, Naamah’s Curse .
- Christopher Fowler signs Bryant & May Off The Rails (which is also out today) at London's Forbidden Planet Megastore .
FRIDAY 25 JUNE
- Toby Hadoke brings his ace Moths Ate My Doctor Who Scarf to Bath.
SATURDAY 26 JUNE
- SEASON FINALE! It's "The Big Bang", the last in the series of Doctor Who , on BBC One at 6.05pm (it's early to avoid clashing with a potential England World Cup match – assuming they get through, of course), closely followed by Confidential on BBC Three.
- The London Anime Con kicks off.
- There's two days of Federation fun at TrekFest II at the National Space Centre in Leicester.
SUNDAY 27 JUNE
- Sundays are officially rubbish for sci-fi.
