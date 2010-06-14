The Week In Sci-Fi

Your week of science fiction and fantasy – guaranteed World Cup free...
MONDAY 14 JUNE
- More from the third season of Chuck on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
- If you’ve already entered the high-def age, Steven Spielberg’s War Of The Worlds and Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (in 3D!) are both out on Blu-ray. Luddites can enjoy Doctor Who ’s Kamelion Collection on DVD.
TUESDAY 15 JUNE
- The second issue of SFX 's top new sister magazine, Comic Heroes , goes on sale.
- SEASON FINALE! It's the big finish for the first season of Stargate Universe on Sky1 at 8pm. You can also catch Smallville on E4 at 9pm, V on Syfy at 10pm and The Vampire Diaries on ITV2 at 9pm.
- Neil Gaiman and Al Sarrantonio edit a collection of Stories .
WEDNESDAY 16 JUNE
- The Edinburgh International Film Festival gets underway.
- It’s Winchester time again on Living at 9pm. (Like you need telling it’s Supernatural night…)
THURSDAY 17 JUNE
- Unfortunately it’s not the last ever Painkiller Jane on Syfy at 10pm. (But at least you know it’s already been cancelled.)
- A busy day in bookstores, with Gavin Smith’s Veteran , Greg Egan’s Zendegi , David Moody’s Hater sequel Dog Blood and Spiderwick Chronicles author Holly Black’s White Cat . Speaking of which, David Moody will be signing Dog Blood at London's Forbidden Planet Megastore .
FRIDAY 18 JUNE
- Spanish horror Hierro (try saying that tongue twister after a couple of pints) comes to cinemas.
- Tony Ballantyne follows up Twisted Metal with Blood And Iron .
SATURDAY 19 JUNE
- More Doctor Who action on BBC One at 6.40pm, and it’s no secret that Confidential always follows on BBC Three.
- Tony Lee signs his graphic novel adaptation of Pride And Prejudice And Zombies at Birmingham’s Forbidden Planet .
SUNDAY 20 JUNE
Nothing to see today.