The very first 'PS5 tablet' gives the PlayStation Portal a run for its money

A YouTuber has made the very first (and very unofficial) PS5 tablet, which will let them play PlayStation games on the go, and it's a slightly better handheld than the PlayStation Portal.

YouTuber DIY Perks has stripped the console down and taken the most important components from it to create a brand-new handheld system. Considering the size difference between the original PS5 console and the homemade tablet, the content creator has also had to engineer some parts of it to make it all work.

You can see how this creation came to be step-by-step by watching the video below, but the main takeaway is that DIY Perks has managed to create a portable PS5 console with an OLED screen and 4K visuals - which is pretty impressive.

One key thing to know about this creation is that the tablet was only able to be made due to the PS5's internal redesign, which DIY Perks claims happened between now and the console's launch. The main reason behind this is that the new version of the console has a much smaller motherboard than the one it had when it first launched, meaning it can fit better inside a small device - the tablet.

Another main challenge for DIY Perks was finding a way to take all of the cooling equipment, which is vital to the smooth running of your PS5, and make it fit inside a handheld console. As the video shows, the YouTuber actually had to take out the unusually shaped main heatsink and replace it with one that's much smaller but has about the same amount of cooling capacity as the original thing.

There are so many more steps, and challenges, that DIY Perks had to overcome before they manage to get the machine up and running, but once they do, it's so surreal to see them playing the likes of Astro's Playroom, Horizon Forbidden West, and Rocket League on a screen around the size of a large iPad.

Here's hoping Sony sees the video and makes something similar one day in the not-too-distant future.