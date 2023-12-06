The Tourist creator says Jamie Dornan’s wife is the reason he’s back for a second season

Co-creators of The Tourist, Jack and Harry Williams, didn't initially plan to make a second season of the hit BBC series, but when they did, they were tasked with getting the team back on board. And when it came to encouraging lead actor Jamie Dornan to return, the duo luckily had assistance from within.

“It’s never easy to get someone who’s in demand like him back,” says Jack, in the new 2024 preview issue of Total Film , which hits shelves this week. "I think we were helped by his wife. His wife loved the show!"

Airing in January 2022, the first season follows Dornan as Elliot, an amnesiac man who goes on a path to discovering his identity, after waking up in the middle of the Australian outback with no memory. The series also stars Bird Box’s Danielle Macdonald and The Northman’s Olwen Fouéré, who will both return for season 2.

Picking up where the story left off, season 2 sees Elliot return to his native Ireland after receiving a message that may help him unlock his past. Arriving there with Helen (Macdonald), the Outback cop from season 1 with whom he’s romantically involved, events soon conspire violently against Elliot.

It wasn't just Dornan’s wife who enjoyed the first season, as it racked up 11.4 million viewers, holding off all competitors to remain the most-watched TV drama of the year. This success is what led creators to revisit the story as Harry says: “Obviously when something goes really well, you start talking more and more. We love these characters. We love this world. We love this tone. We’d love to do more of it.’”

Now the brothers are just waiting to see if season 2 will have the same reaction as before when it drops on New Year’s Day.

The Tourist season 2 will be released on BBC One on 1st January 2024 from 9 pm GMT and on BBC iPlayer from 6 am GMT the same day. The Tourist season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer right now.

