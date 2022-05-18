The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team up with the Shredder for The Armageddon Game

Longtime Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book writer Tom Waltz will return to the main continuity of the IDW franchise for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game, an eight issue limited series created alongside artist Vincenzo Federici that anchors the line-wide TMNT event of the same name that's been brewing for some time.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Waltz worked alongside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman on the original 100-issue run of IDW's TMNT title, with writer/artist Sophie Campbell taking over the title in 2020.

Now, Campbell's core TMNT title will crossover into The Armageddon Game limited series as both series tell the story of the titular 'Armageddon Game.'

With the TMNT themselves currently under the leadership of the Turtles' own arch-enemy the Shredder on a cross-dimensional mission to defeat the Rat King and his villainous allies LeatherKrang, Baxter Stockman, and Madame Null, their home turf of Mutant Town will become a battleground for plots and schemes that have been brewing in the title for years, according to IDW's release.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"With the Turtles absent, Mutant Town is ripe for false flag attacks, mysterious new villains, and unexpected alliances," reads IDW's announcement. "The time has come at last to find out who is playing the game…and who is being played!"

"When we reach the end of this saga, it will mark the beginning of a whole new era for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," states senior editor Charles Beacham. "Whether you’re a lifelong fan of TMNT or brand-new to the party, The Armageddon Game is not to be missed."

Will The Armageddon Game find a place among the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories ever?