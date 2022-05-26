The Quarry's online multiplayer has been delayed

Supermassive Games is delaying The Quarry's online multiplayer offering by up to four weeks to "deliver the best possible experience" for fans.

The publisher took to Twitter (opens in new tab) to reveal the news, with a statement from game director Will Byles confirming that everything else the interactive horror game has to offer is on track for the original release date of June 10.

"The wait is almost over, and the team and I are so excited for you to get your hands on The Quarry in just over two weeks!" Byles says. "The game will launch on June 10 with local couch co-op and movie mode alongside the single-player campaign.

“However, we've made the difficult decision to delay the online multiplayer mode to deliver the best possible experience for you. It's not a long wait though - online multiplayer will be added via an update by July 8. We appreciate your understanding and hope you're as excited as we are for launch in just 15 days!”

The Quarry's online mode makes each playthrough more social as you invite some pals to watch your playthrough and even vote on important decisions.

Even if you're not getting online multiplayer right away, The Quarry looks to be worth the wait. Leon has given the spook 'em up a go and reckons it's shaping up to essentially be Until Dawn 2, which I'm very much cool with.

