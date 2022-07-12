The prologue for the original Witcher is now fully playable in VR

You can now play through the prologue of the original Witcher in virtual reality.

We were first introduced to Geralt all the way back in 2007 when The Witcher launched on PC. Over the last few years, modder Patryk Loan has been busy crafting a VR version of the White Wolf's original outing. It's by no means an easy task, but the project is coming along nicely. As spotted by PC Gamer (opens in new tab), the latest version of the Witcher in Virtual Reality lets you fully play through the game's prologue in a 3D space. "The time to become a real monster slayer has come!" reads the description on NexusMods (opens in new tab).

A lot of care was put into getting this VR version to feel just like the first Witcher; as Loan explains, "every detail, every single prop was recovered, carefully transferred from the original game, remodeled and retextured, then placed where they exactly should be with detailed analyses and love." Cutscenes were also remade from scratch, and Loan even added his own personal touch to Geralt's first adventure. "I added some extra lore-based content for almost every cutscene, and by that, I promise that even if you played the original game, the experience would still be new and refreshing."

Additionally, the modder has included some lines of dialogue that had been cut from the game. Loan also teases that the mod has "a couple of author's easter eggs", so there are plenty of new things to discover even if you're a Witcher veteran. You can check out the mod for yourself in the rather epic trailer below.

Not much is known about the next instalment in the Witcher saga, not even its name. Following the game's reveal, CD Projekt Red quickly pointed out that it isn't technically called The Witcher 4. And we might be waiting quite some time to play it, as back in May; it was announced that the title had just finished its "research phase". Still, we've got plenty of Witcher action to keep us entertained until then, thanks to Netflix's Witcher TV series. Season 3 is currently filming, and six new characters have reportedly been cast.

If you're in need of a new adventure, take a look at our guide to games like The Witcher 3.