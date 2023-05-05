The original Green Lantern is about to headline his first solo comic in 74 years

DC has announced three new miniseries coming out under the Geoff Johns-led The New Golden Age banner. Each six-issue miniseries will focus on a different character - including one for Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern. It's the first time the character has headlined his own title since 1949!

The three new comics and the creators involved are:

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern by Tim Sheridan and Cian Tormey

by Tim Sheridan and Cian Tormey Jay Garrick: The Flash by Jeremy Adams and Diego Olortegui

by Jeremy Adams and Diego Olortegui Wesley Dodds: The Sandman by Rob Venditti and Riley Rossmo

"It's long past time that the heroes of the Justice Society had their own titles again," said Geoff Johns, of the new comics. "At the same time, they had to be special, important, and emotional stories, each one exploring character, revealing secrets, and introducing new heroes and villains to the DC Universe."

DC's press release says of the Alan Scott book: "Alan Scott: The Green Lantern revisits and recontextualizes the origins of the first Green Lantern through the lens of our modern understanding of the man. The story, which begins in the 1930s, is about an old flame - the kind that burns eternal - and the sometimes head-on, single-track collision of our personal and professional lives. This is Alan's coming-of-age, in which he must embrace the man he is, to become the hero he's meant to be. In the end, he'll have gained a greater understanding of himself and his gifts - as he unlocks a new, previously unknown ability that could make him the most powerful Green Lantern in existence!"

Check out the covers for the three new books in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics)

Jay Garrick: The Flash, meanwhile, is said to be about the difficulties of being a parent, as Jay Garrick must learn to connect with his speedster daughter, Judy.

"They'll need to work to find common ground when a mission that started in Jay's early days as the Flash comes roaring to today," says DC's release. "But will The Flash and The Boom be able to thwart a plan that’s been in the works for decades?!"

Finally, Wesley Dodds: The Sandman sees the character rushing to find a stolen science journal before its deadly contents are shared with the "belligerent nations" who are trying to pull the United States into the next world war. Dodds, we are told, "has given up on the hope of a peaceful world, but he hasn't stopped believing that people can be better to each other, if they're only given the right tools."

The New Golden Age event began in a Johns-penned one-shot last year, before splintering out into the pages of the Justice Society of America comic and Stargirl: The Lost Children, which ends this month with #6.

You can get a first look at the new Alan Scott: Green Lantern in the pages of DC Pride: Through the Years, which will be available from comic shops on June 13. The three new miniseries will be published by DC in October.

