The original Diablo and the first two Warcraft games are now on Blizzard's Battle.net store

The original Diablo and the first two Warcraft games have been suddenly put on Blizzard's Battle.net storefront.

As first reported by Wowhead, Blizzard just put three of its classic RPGs on its Battle.net storefront for anyone to go back and revisit a slice of history. Diablo and Warcraft 2: Tides of Darkness both cost $9.99, while Warcraft: Orcs and Humans will set you back $5.99.

The original Diablo first launched all the way back in 1997 and had the player taking on the mantle of a lone hero, looking to rid the world of Diablo, the intimidating Lord of Terror. One year later in 1998, Diablo would launch for the PlayStation, and featured movement entirely through the controller, instead of the point-and-click mechanics of the PC launch.

Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, if you can believe it, launched a whole three years before the first Diablo in 1994. And no, it wasn't like the MMO World of Warcraft that we know today - it was actually a real-time strategy game where the player commanded armies of either Orcs or Humans, but it did have multiplayer capabilities.

Warcraft 2: Tides of Darkness launched just one year later in 1995. Instead of just battling it out for domination, this time players had to actually venture around a map with their armies and collect resources, then research and develop units and buildings to further bolster their armies back at their big home base. That's certainly more like the RTS games we know today.

In more modern Blizzard times, it looks like its developers have managed to turn players around on Diablo 4's maligned Season 3, with a substantial new patch. The latest season got off to a very rocky start, with players harshly criticizing new elements like the Seneschal companion, but it looks like Blizzard might finally be winning players back over.

