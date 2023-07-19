"I really think that the Nun is a classic movie monster," The Nun 2 director Michael Chaves explains in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, July 20. "She reminds me of Pennywise and Dracula and Nosferatu. I see every classic monster when I look at her. I feel like she's absolutely up there in that pantheon."

Living up to the likes Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Leatherface, and more is a tall order but if staying power is part of the criteria, then Valak, the titular demon in the upcoming follow-up, is certainly on the right track. Having proved popular in 2016's The Conjuring 2, the hellish habit-wearer centered a prequel in 2018 and popped up briefly in Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Home. Now, she's back for a rematch with Taissa Farmiga's Sister Irene.

Written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Malignant's Akela Cooper, The Nun 2 sees Irene move from Romania to Italy, and adopt a quiet life in a convent in an attempt to put the past behind her. Her peace is threatened, however, when she's called to investigate some strange goings on at a European boarding school, where her former pal Maurice (Jonas Bloquet) has wound up following the events of the first film.

If you don't remember much about the original, Valak "escaped" by possessing Maurice, the man exorcised by the Warrens on tape at the start of The Conjuring, so he's basically unknowingly ferried her malevolent spirit across several countries. Oh dear.

Despite its title, Chaves, who previously helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, goes on to admit that The Nun 2 is more Irene's vehicle than Valak's – a deliberate creative choice to ensure the demon doesn't become too familiar or sympathetic. "There are some ideas and backstory and specific theories that are put into her intentions," he says. But with all monsters and demons, and anything that you're scared of, there needs to be an element of mystery. The more you know, the more they're humanized, the less scary they get."

Everything seems more frightening when you're in the dark, huh?

