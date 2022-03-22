The next wave of Xbox controllers is Easter egg-tastic and coming soon

The latest wave of Xbox controllers is perfectly pastel.

The Designed for Xbox team has worked alongside PowerA, OtterBox, and 8BitDo to create a variety of peripherals and accessories for Xbox that bring Easter eggs to mind.

New PowerA Enhanced Wired Controllers for Xbox Series X and Series S are coming with mixtures of soft, spring pastels on controllers that feature two mappable buttons on the back that you can reprogram at any time, even while actively gaming. They feature anti-friction rings, dual rumble motors, and include a 3.5mm stereo headset jack as well as a detachable 10-foot cable.

These are all available to preorder today for $37.99 and come in five new colors: Lavender Swirl, Cotton Candy Blue, Pink Lemonade, Purple Camo, and Pastel Dream.

There's also a new OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell that comes in a Lilac Dream color, with two sets of purple and pink grips that you can swap out as well as a clear glitter shell to improve your grip. It's available for purchase today for $39.99.

Finally, the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox comes in a light pink and offers customizable button mapping, adjustable stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration, and more with custom profiles and support for a 3.5mm audio jack. It's available for preorder today for $44.99.

If you're in the market for a new controller, these should get you in the mood for spring, and fast. Just don't hide these in the tall grass instead of your plastic eggs; they seem solid but probably won't stand up to the elements very long.

